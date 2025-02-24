GV at Savannah, George Harrison, Marley Covers, Dominican Republic & Andalucia

Monday February 24

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia. This month we head to Savannah for a performance from Lakou Mizik. This multi-generational group features both veterans and rising stars, and is rooted in classic Haitian rara, roots and compas music, while adding contemporary influences, and inventive and eclectic collaborations in their work.

Tuesday February 25

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers George Harrison on his birthday with music he did with the Beatles, on solo albums, and as a guest artist with Ravi Shankar - plus covers of his songs from BeatleJazz, Soulive, the Easy Star All Stars, the Skatalites, Larry Coryell and more.

Wednesday February 26

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, it’s Bob Marley covers – both covers of pop tunes recorded in the early days of the Wailers and then lots of great covers of classic songs written by our February Featured Artist. We’ll hear Marley tunes done Brazilian, New Grass and jazz style from Santana, Eliane Elias, Charlie Hunter, Monty Alexander, New Grass Revival, Gilberto Gil, Ernest Ranglin and more.

Thursday February 27

It’s Independence Day in the Dominican Republic and Global Village celebrates with classic and contemporary merengue and bachata from Juan Luis Guerra, Wilfredo Vargas, Luis Vargas and more. We’ll also hear music from BeatleJazz, Jesse Winchester, Red Baraat and Unavantaluna.

Friday February 28

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Dia de Andalucía, marking the date in 1980 when Andalucía became an autonomous community in Spain. We’ll celebrate with music from and inspired by Andalucia, including acclaimed classical guitarist Segovia - one of the first artists given the “Favorite Son of Andalucía” award, new-flamenco guitarists Paco de Lucia and Vicente Amigo, folk group La Jambre, the meeting of jazz and flamenco from pianist Chano Dominguez and Cuban pianist Bebo Valdes with acclaimed flamenco singer El Cigala, and Radio Tarifa and Javier Ruibal who brought together music of southern Spain with influences from northern Africa.

