Ebo Taylor, Classical Japan, Kronos, Zakir Hussain @ SMF & Morocco

Monday January 6

Global Village marks birthdays of Ghanian great Ebo Taylor, one of the great voices of English Folk Sandy Denny, and Italian vocalist, pianist and songwriter Paolo Conte. We also continue our January Feature, looking back at the past year in world music, including a 50th anniversary reissue from the band War, a release from Afrobeat heir Seun Kuti, and a Global Village favorite and Grammy nominee, the American Patchwork Quartet.

Tuesday January 7

It’s “Classical Japan” this time in the Global Village, as we highlight releases from cellist Yo-Yo Ma, early music ensemble Jordi Savall & Hesperion XXI, and flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal (born on this date) that explore the intersection of Western classical and Japanese music. We also continue our look back at the past year in world music with selections from Afro Celt Sound System, a Global Village favorite from vocal group Trendafilka, and kora legend Toumani Diabate, who passed away in 2024.

Wednesday January 8

This time in the Global Village we spotlight some world music-inspired projects from famed contemporary classical ensemble Kronos Quartet. We’ll also hear music from South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, Jamaican legend U-Roy, the eclectic multi-national Transorient Orchestra, and Brazilian tropicalia great Gilberto Gil.

Thursday January 9

SPECIAL: In conjunction with our January Feature looking back at the past year in world music, we present a special rebroadcast of a Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show with tabla great Zakir Hussain who passed away in December. We’ll hear him here with banjoist Bela Fleck and bassist Edgar Meyer. The three critically acclaimed, award-winning musicians are known for their virtuosity and versatility, moving effortlessly between jazz, classical and a variety of world styles, and they bring all those influences to bear in this performance.

Friday January 10

SPECIAL: Global Village heads to Morocco this time, for some contemporary artists who draw on traditional influences and styles, often combined with a variety of other forms. Among the artists featured are multi-instrumentalist Aziz Sahmaoui (with Eric Longsworth), influential ‘70s group Jil Jilala, singers Malika Zarra and Samira Saeid, and oud players Driss El Maloumi and Majid Bekkas.

