Sevdah, June Tabor, Jan. 1 Holidays, SciFi Day & 2024 Top 10

Monday December 30

Global Village highlights sevdah music, sometimes described as the ‘Bosnia Blues,’ with music from artists and groups shaping the contemporary scene – including Damir Imamovic, Mostar Sevdah Reunion, and Divanhana. We’ll also hear music from Haiti’s Lakou Mizik, Spain’s Tradifusió . and Ireland’s Teada (featured next month as part of our Best of ‘24 Global Village at the Savannah Music special).

Tuesday December 31

What better way to see out the year than with music from June Tabor. Global Village marks the birthday of one of the great voices of English folk with music she did under her own name, in the Silly Sisters with Maddy Prior, with the Oyster Band, and with Quercus. We’ll also hear new music from Finnish accordion master Markku Lepisto, Ethiojazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke, Spanish folk dance band Brunzit, and pan-Scandinavian group Viik.

Wednesday January 1

SPECIAL: While much of the world is celebrating the first day of the new year, three nations also mark other special holidays. Haiti celebrates Independence Day (when in 1804 it became the first black republic in the world). Slovakia marks Republic Day (when in 1993 it became a nation separate from the Czech Republic). And it is also Independence Day in Sudan (the date in 1956 when it became independent from Great Britain). Global Village joins in the celebrations with music from all three nations, including Lakou Mizik and the Mini All Stars of Haiti, Banda and Hdrza from Slovakia, and Sharhabil Ahmed and Noori & His Dorpa Band from Sudan.

Thursday January 2

SPECIAL: It’s National Science Fiction Day (in honor of the birthday of the prolific science and science fiction writer Isaac Asimov) and Global Village calls on some global artists for some out of this world music for the occasion. We’ll hear Foundation (in honor of one of Asimov’s most famous sci-fi series), the Imagined Village, Sheb Wooley, the Planet Smashers, the Skatalites, the Easy Star All-Stars, and (of course) Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra, among others.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Science Fiction Day specials tonight.)

Friday January 3

SPECIAL: As is our annual tradition, the first Global Village “New Releases” show of the year is devoted to a countdown of our Top 10 favorite releases of the past year. Though admittedly a somewhat arbitrary and limited selection, our picks offer some wonderful and varied styles from Africa, Euro neo folk, Latin music and more. Join us to hear our countdown of favorites in this edition of the show.

