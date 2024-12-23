Holiday Specials, Zanzibara & Lemon Bucket Orchestra

Monday December 23

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL I: It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include the salsa Christmas classic Asalto Navideño, a tiny Nutcracker from the Modern Mandolin Quartet, a holiday favorite done punk-polka style by Brave Combo, and songs of the season from New Orleans from Louis Armstrong, John Scofield with the Wild Magnolias, and Michael Doucet.

Tuesday December 24

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL II: It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include some ‘favorite things’ of Grant Green’s, a trenchant holiday original from Pumpkin Head Ted, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones with Tuvan throat singers for an inventive version of a holiday favorite, a gypsy jazz celebration from the Gypsy Hombres, some Caribbean seasonal favorites, and a South African reinterpretation of a holiday classic.

Wednesday December 25

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL III: Not a silent night, but a quiet one as Global Village celebrates the holiday season with some traditional, folk, and generally more gentle seasonal songs from around the globe - including some holiday Hawaiian slack key and flamenco guitar, along with performances from the Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Loreena McKennitt, Anuna, Chaise Lounge, Boys of the Lough, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet.

Thursday December 26

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from the Zanzibara series. Started in 2006 by the same folks who did the groundbreaking Ethiopiques series, the volumes offer a rare look into the music of Eastern Africa, particularly that of Tanzania. We’ll hear one of the oldest African orchestras, ‘60s and ‘80s dance band sounds, and the latest compilation focused on Congolese bands who made a home in Dar Es Salaam. Plus recent music from Driss El Maloumi, Nancy Vieira, and Alvorada.

Friday December 27

Global Village shines a spotlight on Toronto’s “Slavic-Balkan-Klezmer-Party-Punks,” the Lemon Bucket Orkestra with music from several of their albums, including the 2024 release, Cuckoo. We’ll also hear new music from Sweden’s Superstar Orkestar, Spain’s Trevol, Denmark’s Phonix, and Italy’s BabelNova Orchestra, and revisit an old favorite from Chicago’s Sones de Mexico.

