Mariza, Carlton Barrett, Rai, Mulatu Astatke & the Caribbean

Monday December 16

SPECIAL: To celebrate her birthday, Global Village presents this special rebroadcast of a performance from Mariza from our monthly Savannah Music Festival concert series. One of the great voices of contemporary fado, Mariza helped revive interest in the style in Portugal and then introduced it to audiences all over the world. Along with her stunning voice, Mariza is known for stirring and dramatic performances – as we’ll hear in this special rebroadcast of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival.

Tuesday December 17

On the Global Village birthday list for today are Carlton Barrett (drummer with the Wailers), Brazilian guitarist Carlos Barbosa-Lima, and Art Neville (of Meters and Neville Brothers fame). We’ll also hear a new holiday release from steel drum player Joy Lapps, a new five LP/CD reissue of albums from the band War, and the cross-cultural meeting of pipa player Gao Hong and flamenco guitarist Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde.

Wednesday December 18

This time in the Global Village, we highlight the sound of rai (rye). Meaning ‘opinion’ or ‘advice,’ rai evolved from a folk form and emerged on the international stage in the ‘80s when a number of innovative performers merged the sound with modern instruments and new musical influences. We’ll hear selections from hitmakers Khalel and Rachid Taha, the husband-and-wife team of Chaba Fadela (an actress and groundbreaking club performer) and Cheb Sahraoui, a duet with Sting and Cheb Mami, and more.

Thursday December 19

It’s the birthday today of the ‘Father of Ethiojazz,’ Mulatu Astatke. We’ll hear music from several of his albums including a new album with the Hoodna Orchestra. It’s also the birthdays of two Crescent City favorites – Kermit Ruffins and Professor Longhair. Plus new New Orleans music from the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra, a new holiday release from steel drum player Joy Lapps, ‘60s sounds from Indonesia, a live performance from South African legend Hugh Masekela, and a new album from the female Finnish-Senegalese group Sinimuso.

Friday December 20

For a chilly December day, Global Village heads to a warmer place with a trip to the Caribbean. We’ll visit Curacao, the Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Martinique, and Jamaica. Among the artists featured are Aymee Nuviola, Joan Soriano, Clinton Fearon, the Baha Men, Ziggy Marley, and Moonlight Benjamin.

