Tanzania, Human Rights Day, Burkina Faso, Kenya & Violin Day

Monday December 9

SPECIAL: Today is Independence Day in Tanzania and Global Village joins in the celebrations with a show devoted to music from that East African nation, including the popular sounds of taarab, dance band music, and bongo flava. We’ll hear some Tanzania’s most popular ensembles, including the 115-year-old Ikhwani Safaa Musical Club, Remmy Ongala and the horn-driven Mlimani Park Orchestra, along with the fascinating musical meeting of bluesman Taj Mahal with the Culture Musical Club of Zanzibar.

Tuesday December 10

SPECIAL: It’s Human Rights Day – marking the anniversary of the U.N. adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Global Village marks the occasion with music from around the world in celebration and support of human rights. Highlights include selections from Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Miriam Makeba, the Listen to the Banned compilation, and Femi Kuti.

More information about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights can be found here:

http://www.un.org/en/documents/udhr/

Wednesday December 11

SPECIAL: Today is Independence Day in Burkina Faso and Global Village marks the occasion with a show devoted to music from that West African nation. Highlights include music from one of the country’s most revered musicians, Amadou Balake; pioneering electronic group Burkina Electric; the internationally acclaimed band Farafina; traditional artists Gabin Dabire and Le Freres Coulibaly; and the Bambara Mystic Soul compilation that highlighted the rich and diverse music of ‘70s Burkina Faso.

Thursday December 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Jamhuri or Republic Day, celebrating the independence of Kenya, with a program devoted to Kenyan music from a variety of artists, including benga pioneer and star D.O. Misiani, the Kenyan-American group Extra Golden, guitar and bottle band Abana Ba Nasery, and the first internationally released studio album from a popular group of Congolese musicians who made their career in Kenya, Orchestre Les Mangelepa.

Friday December 13

SPECIAL: It’s World Violin Day and Global Village celebrates with music from a number of violinists and from bands featuring violin in their lineup. We’ll hear the Canadian violin and cello quartet – the Fretless, another Canadian group – the Sultans of String, Mathias Duplessy and the 3 Violins of the World (China, India and Mongolia), a Paolo Conte song from the Hot Club of San Francisco, the famed Cuban charanga band – Orquesta Aragon, violinist Regina Carter from her Africa-inspired project, Reverse Thread, and more.

