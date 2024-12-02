Trance-Global, Giving Tuesday, Tabou Combo, Egberto Gismonti & New Releases

Monday December 2

SPECIAL: It’s trance-global this time in the Global Village, as we highlight music of a peaceful and meditative nature. We’ll hear the pioneering Call of the Valley album, English folk legend John Martyn, the A.G.A. Trio, Quintet Bumbac, the Amir Amiri Ensemble, Anouar Brahem, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and more.

Tuesday December 3

SPECIAL: It’s Giving Tuesday and Global Village devotes the entire show to songs about charity and generosity. We’ll hear selections from the Playing for Change series, The Same Heart soundtrack, Bob Marley, Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band, and more. Started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday hopes to encourage charitable donations in the spirit of the holiday season.

Wednesday December 4

Global Village highlights music from one of Haiti’s most popular groups, the konpa band Tabou Combo. We’ll also hear music from Puerto Rico’s Plena Libre, new-flamenco guitarist Nino Josele with special guest Chick Corea, and South Africa’s legendary township group, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens.

Thursday December 5

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Egberto Gismonti with a program devoted to his music. The influential Brazilian pianist, guitarist, and composer’s work is deeply rooted in a wide array of Brazilian musical styles, but also incorporates classical, jazz, and other influences. We’ll hear music from several of his own releases, work he did with Yo-Yo Ma, Nana Vasconcelos, Charlie Haden, and Jan Garbarek, and covers of his compositions by Sharon Isbin, Trio da Paz, Eddie Daniels, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, and Mike Marshall.

Friday December 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Ethio-jazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke with the Hoodna Orchestra

Cuban piano legend Chucho Valdes

A new five-title reissue from the band War

Balkan vocal choir Trendafilka

Corsican group L’Alba

Mediterranean and Middle Eastern sounds from both Maouzoun and Andres Belmonte

Duos with acclaimed Finnish accordionist Markku Lepisto

And some new holiday music from trumpeter Rich Willey, steel drum musician Joy Lapps, and reggae saxophone veteran Dean Fraser.

