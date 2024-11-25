GV@ Savannah-Oumou, Mongolia, Papa Noel, Thanksgiving & the Afro Celts

Monday November 25

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

In conjunction with our November Women of Mali Feature, this visit to Savannah brings us the towering figure of Malian music - singer Oumou Sangare. Since her emergence on the international scene in the 1990s, Sangare has been a powerful force, wedding traditional music with global and contemporary influences, and using her voice to advocate for women. She’s also a marvelous performer, as her high energy debut at the Savannah Music Festival this past spring proves.

Tuesday November 26

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Mongolia Republic Day, a national holiday in Mongolia, with a program devoted to both traditional and contemporary Mongolian music. We’ll hear selections from Mongolian groups Hani Union, Anda Union, and Hanggai; a musical tribute to Marco Polo; and multi-national groups with Mongolian artists and influences, including Equus, Mathias Duplessey & the Three Violins of the World, Violons Barbares, Mongolian-Persian ensemble Sedaa, the Buryati-Lithuanian group UDU, ukulele player Daniel Ho with the Grasslands Ensemble, and Mongolian singer Urna with the Polish group Kroke.

Wednesday November 27

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers acclaimed African guitarist, songwriter and singer Papa Noel, who passed away earlier this month. We’ll hear music from his solo albums, and work he did with pioneering Congolese artists Le Grand Kalle and Franco (as part of the legendary TPOK Jazz band), the great Congolese rhumba revival group, Kekele, which he cofounded, and singer Sam Mangwana.

Thursday November 28

SPECIAL: Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food on our musical menu. We’ve got Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens, Sweet Pumpkin, Hot Cross Buns with some Frim Fram Sauce and more – served up by such artists as Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the MGs.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Thanksgiving specials tonight.)