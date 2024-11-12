Women of Mali & the World + Poland & Tabu Ley

Monday November 11

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Polish Independence Day, the date when the country returned to sovereignty after over a century. To celebrate, the show highlights some of the many accomplished and inventive musicians charting new approaches to contemporary folk, jazz, world music and more. Among the artists featured are the contemporary folk group – the Warsaw Village Band, trumpeter Tomasz Stanko, the powerhouse accordion group – the Motion Trio, and we’ll even throw in a little polka courtesy of Brave Combo.

Tuesday November 12

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we devote the show to great women artists from around the world. In conjunction with our November Women of Mali Feature, we’ll hear the legendary Oumou Sangare (featured in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show) and rising star Rokia Kone. We’ll also hear Kurdish soul artist Meral Polat, South African singer Lorraine Klaasen (with a tribute to South African women performers), Chinese pipa player Gao Hong, the Finnish quartet Enkel, guitarist Roberta Roman, Franco-Algerian singer-songwriter Souad Massi, a Rai blast from the past from Chaba Fadela, steel drum player Joy Lapps, Polish-Ukrainian singers and band leaders DagaDana, Ethiopian singer Minyeshu, and acclaimed Mauritanian singer and instrumentalist Noura Mint Seymali.

Wednesday November 13

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Tabu Ley Rochereau - one of the giants of African music and one of the architects of the popular soukous style of music. We’ll highlight music from early in his career when he worked with Le Grande Kalle, some of his classic recordings, and several key artists who emerged from his influential bands.

Thursday November 14

In conjunction with the November Women of Mali Feature, Global Village shines a spotlight on the husband-and-wife team of Amadou and Mariam, the internationally successful duo known for their contemporary blend of Malian music and instruments with influences and sounds from around the world. We’ll hear music from their first international release, a Grammy-nominated recording, and a set with special guest Manu Chao. Plus the latest releases from Orchestra Gold (a Mali-Bay Area blend), Sinimuso (an all-female lineup of Finnish and Malian musicians), Seun Kuti (Fela’s son), the Crescent City-Brazilian blend of Nation Beat, and the Zanzibara 11 compilation of Congolese bands who were based in Dar Es Salaam.

Friday November 15

In conjunction with the November Women of Mali Feature, Global Village features music from the pioneering singer Kandia Kouyate and the rare international releases that came out under her name. We’ll also highlight some Eurofolk from Sweden’s Vasen and Spain’s Cuarteto Caramuxo, and new releases from the Amir Amiri Ensemble, Sharon Isbin, and the Afro Celt Sound System.

