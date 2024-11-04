Patato, Classical World, Sax Day, Joni M & Oumou Sangare

Monday November 4

SPECIAL: In a special edition of the show, Global Village celebrates the birthday of legendary conguero Carlos “Patato” Valdes. Born in Cuba and based in the U.S. starting in the ‘50s, Patato became one of the giants of Latin music and Latin jazz, working with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, Tito Puente, Willie Bobo and more, and recording a series of stunning albums under his own name. We’ll hear some of his early appearances on jazz albums from the likes of Kenny Dorham and Grant Green, music from his long stint with world-jazz flute great Herbie Mann, and music he did as a leader and as a key member of the Conga Kings.

(Night Train will also feature music from Patato tonight.)

Tuesday November 5

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the show this time to global classical sounds. We’ll hear early music master Jordi Savall’s Orient-Occident project, a celebration of tarantella from contemporary classical artist Ludovico Einaudi, Indian sitar legend Ravi Shankar with classical violinist Yehudi Menuhin, a classical Indian project with Western classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, tango from classical guitarist John Williams, and more.

Wednesday November 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Adolphe Sax, the man who invented the saxophone, with a program devoted to saxophone music and musicians from around the world. We’ll hear Africa’s Manu Dibango and Seun Kuti, Jamaica’s Dean Fraser and the Skatalites (with saxophonists Lester Sterling, Tommy McCook and Roland Alphonso), the Balkans’ Fanfare Ciocarlia and Boris Kovac, and a bossa nova classic from jazz saxophone giant Stan Getz.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Saxophone Day tonight.)

Thursday November 7

Global Village marks the birthdays of singer-songwriter legend Joni Mitchell and Bay Area Latin jazz leader Brian Andres. We’ll also hear music from Rokia Traore as we continue the November Women of Mali Feature. And we’ll also hear the latest from Brittany’s Erwan Manguy, Kurdish singer Olcay Bayir, Latin jazz guitarist Ray Obiedo, and neo-mambo band Orquesta Akokan.

Friday November 8

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the November Women of Mali Feature, Global Village devotes this show to one of the giants of Malian and world music, Oumou Sangare. We’ll hear the powerful singer and activist on selections from her own albums, including the Grammy-nominated Seya, and in guest appearances with Herbie Hancock (a Grammy winning song), South African singer Busi Mhlongo, banjo master Bela Fleck, Malian guitarist and singer Samba Toure, and the great Ali Farka Toure. And don’t forget to join us later this month for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival for Sangare’s dynamic performance from this past spring.

