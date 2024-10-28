GV@Savannah – Akokan + Omara, Poncho, Halloween & New Releases

Monday October 28

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

In conjunction with our October Celia Cruz Feature, our show this month features Orquesta Akokán. The acclaimed neo-mambo band, a mix of young and veteran players from the US and Cuba, took the world by storm right from their debut Grammy-nominated release. Back with a new and third album now, they hit Savannah for a non-stop Latin Dance Party earlier this year.

Tuesday October 29

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the entire show this time to a birthday celebration for Omara Portuondo. The legendary Cuban singer has had a long and successful career going to back to the 1960s and in more recent years garnered international attention as part of the Buena Vista Social Club. We’ll hear her with Buena Vista and with fellow Social Club members Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Manuel Galban, and Ibrahim Ferrer. We’ll also hear music from her solo projects and as a special guest with Orquesta Aragon, Orquesta America, and Roberto Fonseca.

Wednesday October 30

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Latin Soul Jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez with music from across his career. We’ll hear some of his early work with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, guest appearances with the Caribbean Jazz Project and Dr. John, and music from albums he did as a leader, including his Grammy-winning release Latin Soul.

(Night Train also features music from Poncho Sanchez tonight.)

Thursday October 31

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Things are about to get a bit scary in the Global Village. Join us for our Global Village Halloween special for lots of ghoulish global sounds from the likes of Beausoleil, Tom Waits, Lila Downs, Willie Bobo, Brave Combo, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Halloween specials tonight.)

Friday November 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

New music from Africa including Afrobeat’s Seun Kuti (Fela’s son), Ghanaian highlife-jazz trumpeter, Peter Somuah, Sao Tome’s Africa Negra, Cape Verdean singer Lucibela, a compilation of Congolese bands on the latest release in the Zanzibara series, and a Malian-Finnish female group – Sinimuso.

We’ll also hear some fresh folk from Spain courtesy of Trevol and Brunzit

Pirated soundsystem tropical sounds on Super Disco Pirata

A final release with Simon Emmerson from Afro Celt Sound System

And the distinctive Persian sounds of the Montreal-based Amir Amiri Ensemble