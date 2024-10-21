Celia Cruz, Jane Bunnett, Orchestre Poly-Rythmo & Fania

Monday October 21

SPECIAL: In this special edition of the show, Global Village celebrates the birthday of October Featured Artist Celia Cruz. We’ll hear music from across the career of La Guarachera de Cuba and the Queen of Salsa – from her early days with Sonora Matancera, through the breakout salsa of Fania Records, to the crowning achievements of her later career.

Tuesday October 22

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, it’s a birthday special with Canadian soprano saxophone and flute player, composer, Juno Award winner, and recipient of the Order of Canada, Jane Bunnett. In a series of groundbreaking recordings, Bunnett worked with some of the most dynamic musicians in Cuba and explored an often-unknown variety of styles from across Cuba that range from the folkloric to jazz and contemporary styles. We talk with Bunnett as she delves into the history of the music, the artists she found, and the distinctive and inventive music she created with them. The show also features a wide array of selections from her many Cuban projects.

Wednesday October 23

It’s the music of Orchestre Poly-Rythmo this time in the Global Village. The popular band from Benin is known for its mix of styles and rhythms - fusing Afrobeat, soukous, funk and more with Beninese styles. We’ll hear music from their early days and from their return a quarter century after disbanding. Plus music from singer Angelique Kidjo and guitarist Lionel Loueke – both also from Benin, Latin jazz from Poncho Sanchez, and some Afrobeat-infused sounds from the Lunar Octet.

Thursday October 24

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the October Celia Cruz Feature, Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to music from Fania Records, where Cruz found some of her greatest successes. Known as ‘the Motown of Latin Music,’ Fania pioneered the sound of salsa and during its heyday had some of the biggest names in Latin music. Along with Celia Cruz, we’ll hear music from Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Joe Cuba, the Fania All Stars, and more.

Friday October 25

In conjunction with the October Celia Cruz Feature, this edition of the Global Village features classic recordings Cruz did with the Fania All Stars. We’ll also hear the latest from Grupo Company Segundo (the band that backed the famous Buena Vista star), Cuban cuatro player Kiki Calera, the 50th Anniversary edition of a classic album from War, and a compilation of ‘80s sounds from Ghana.

