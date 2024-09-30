Chucho Valdes @ Savannah, Youssou N’Dour, Gandhi Day, German Unity Day & New Releases

Monday September 30

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout September, Global Village has been celebrating Piano Month, so we’ll wrap up our festivities with one of the giants of world piano, Chucho Valdes. The acclaimed Cuban pianist shook up the Latin music world as a founding member of the innovative band, Irakere. He’s gone on to a stellar solo career with inventive and powerful music that encompasses Afro-Cuban, classical, and jazz influences, and has garnered 13 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. This performance comes from his appearance earlier this year at Savannah.

Tuesday October 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of Senegal’s greatest stars and one of the giants of world music – Youssou N’Dour. The program highlights music from his early work with Etoile de Dakar, music recorded on his breakthrough tour with Peter Gabriel, his Grammy-winning Egypt album, and guest appearances he made with Orchestra Baobab, Harry Belafonte, Carlou D, and more.

Wednesday October 2

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Gandhi Day (a national holiday in India and also the UN-designated International Day of Non-Violence) with a wide array of music from India. Highlights include music from Ravi Shankar, his daughter Anoushka Shankar, guitarist Prasanna (who also was born on this date), the Jaipur Kawa Brass Band, the Soul March release commemorating Gandhi’s Salt March, and Indian-jazz fusion from Vijay Iyer and the Taal Tantra Experience.

Thursday October 3

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates German Unity Day, a national holiday in Germany marking the 1990 reunification after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Featured are a number of German world bands, including the pioneering group Dissidenten, prog rock and world band Can, German reggae artist Jahcoustix, Berlin’s 17 Hippies, Köln’s Schäl Sick Brass Band, and the full, original version of Kraftwerk’s iconic “Autobahn.”

(Night Train marks German Unity Day tonight with a program devoted to German jazz artists.)

Friday October 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Volume 4 in the Global Afrobeat Movement series bringing together music from afrobeat bands from around the world

Balkan sounds by way of Stockholm from Superstar Orkestar

Inventive Danish and Nordic folk from Maja Kjaer si Orkester

Australian klezmer group Chutney

Eclectic Italian world ensemble BabelNova Orchestra

Music of Brazil from singer and mandolist Claire Luzi

And contemporary South American sounds by Rio 18