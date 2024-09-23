Mambo Mania, Duke’s Far East Suite, Classical World Guitar, Gal Costa & Robbie Shakespeare

Monday September 23

SPECIAL: It’s Mambo Mania this time in the Global Village. We go back to the Golden Age of Mambo Music for the ‘Big Three’ (Tito Puente, Tito Rodriguez and Machito), one of the very first mambo compositions, and some of the pop, blues, jazz and R&B mambo-influenced spinoffs from the era, including selections from Rosemary Clooney, Ruth Brown, John Lee Hooker, Charlie Parker, and more.

Tuesday September 24

Global Village explores the world jazz sounds of Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite. We’ll hear selections from that classic recording, along with new interpretations from Anthony Brown’s Asian American Orchestra and the Palmetto All Stars. We’ll also hear new music this time from Indonesian rock band Panbers, classical guitarist Sharon Isbin with sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, contemporary Chinese group Bagedai, Cuban neo-mambo group Orquesta Akokan, and the Togo Soul 2 compilation.

Wednesday September 25

This time in the Global Village we feature classical guitar with a world music twist. We’ll hear a selection from John Williams’ album celebrating African music, Cuban guitar music performed by Marco Tamayo, Sergio and Odair Assad with a contemporary classical Brazilian original, and a Claire de Lune Samba from Laurindo Almeida. And we’ll also hear music from Brazil’s Joao Selva, Cypriot Antonis Antoniou, the South Pasifika Sound Project, kora player Ballake Sissoko, and new-flamenco pioneers Pata Negra.

Thursday September 26

Global Village marks the Thursday birthday of one of the great voices of Brazilian tropicalia, Gal Costa. We’ll hear her debut with Caetano Veloso, a classic she did with Maria Bethania, and some recordings from across her long career. Plus the latest releases from Argentina’s La Yegros, the Ghana Special 2 compilation, Cape Verde’s Nancy Vieira, klezmer and folk band Dobranotch, and Germany’s Quadro Nuevo with their salute to music of Brazil.

Friday September 27

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Robbie Shakespeare, the accomplished bassist and producer who was also half of the legendary Jamaican ‘Riddim Twins’ with Sly Dunbar. Together they set the pulse for contemporary reggae, working on scores of recordings and with a wide range of artists from reggae giants to pop stars. We’ll hear tracks Robbie did with Sly, along with guest appearances the Twins made with Grace Jones, Black Uhuru, Burning Spear, Monty Alexander, and more.

