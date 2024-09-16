Mexican Independence Day, Moon Festival, Nigeria, Pirate Day & Cuban Pianists

Monday September 16

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Mexican Independence Day with music from Mexico. We’ll hear a wide variety of regional styles, traditional and contemporary approaches, and American artists of Mexican heritage. Among the artists featured are Café Tacuba, Maldita Vecindad, Lila Downs, Los Lobos, Sones de Mexico, and Esquivel.

Tuesday September 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the Moon Festival (or Harvest Moon Festival or Mid-Autumn Festival as it is also known) which has been celebrated around the full moon at this time of year for millennia in a number of Asian countries. Global Village celebrates with music from some of those countries, including China, Vietnam, Korea, Cambodia, and Japan, with both traditional and contemporary sounds, cultural fusions and more. Among the artists featured are the Silk & Bamboo Ensemble, the Minyo Crusaders, Guo Gan, and Ros Sereysothea.

Wednesday September 18

SPECIAL: Global Village features music from Nigeria, including Tony Allen with Fela’s Africa 70 band, the ashiko sound of King Sunny Ade and I.K. Dairo, pioneering percussionist Olatunji, African reggae star Majek Fashek, and highlife and funk performers Victor Olaiyas and Tunji Oyelana.

Thursday September 19

SPECIAL: It’s Talk Like a Pirate Day! In honor of the occasion, Global Village has a special show filled with songs about pirates from the likes of Rickie Lee Jones, Roger McGuinn, Marianne Faithfull, Bob Marley, Al Stewart, the Almanac Singers with Woody Guthrie, and, of course, some music from the Pirates of Penzance!

Friday September 20

In conjunction with our September Global Piano Feature for Piano Month, Global Village highlights music from contemporary Cuban pianists, including Alfredo Rodriguez, Harold Lopez-Nussa, Gonzalo Rubalcaba (with a new album with Chinese pianist Dongfeng Liu), and the legendary Chucho Valdes (who will be the featured artists in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing at the end of the month).

