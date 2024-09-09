Global Pianos + Jamaican Keyboards, Global Instrumental, Ethio New Year, Soul Reggae & Good Luck 13th

Monday September 9

In conjunction with our September Global Piano Feature for Piano Month, Global Village highlights music from Jamaican keyboard players Jackie Mittoo, Tyronie Downie, Robbie Lyn, and Monty Alexander. We’ll hear music they did with Bob Marley, the Skatalites, Peter Tosh, Ernest Ranglin, and Sly & Robbie.

Tuesday September 10

It’s ‘global instrumental’ this time in the Global Village, as we wander the world in search of a variety of great instrumental tracks. We’ll hear the “Father of Ethio Jazz” Mulatu Astatke, Latin soul star Willie Bobo, famed Quebecois group Le Vent do Nord, ‘Acid Croft’ masters Shooglenifty, the cimbalom-led Tarkany Trio, flamenco guitarist Nino Josele, sunny Caribbean fusion ensemble the Caribbean Jazz Project, avant-hurdy gurdy from Agent Starling, and more.

Wednesday September 11

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Ethiopian New Year with a program devoted to music from that country. We’ll hear the ‘Father of Ethio Jazz’ Mulatu Astatke, several artists and bands based in the U.S. with Ethiopian members or inspired by Ethiopian music (including Aster Aweke, Debo Band, Budos Band, and Either/Orchestra), and some popular artists from the ‘Golden Age of Ethiopian Music,’ including Mahmoud Ahmed, who was also among the first Ethiopian artists to be featured on international releases.

Thursday September 12

It’s “reggae got soul” this time in the Global Village, as we highlight soul classics originally recorded by the Temptations, Otis Redding, Irma Thomas, and the Isley Brothers, performed by Toots & the Maytals, John Holt, Junior Murvin, and more. We’ll also hear Zimbabwean great Thomas Mapfumo, Danish Folk group Vaev, and Afro-fusion collective, Balaphonics.

Friday September 13

SPECIAL: Global Village flies in the face of superstition this Friday the 13th with some good luck music. We’ll drive away bad spirits and conjure up some propitious vibes with the help of Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ebo Taylor, Mad Professor, Joan Armatrading, Lila Downs, Ozomatli, Sly & Robbie, the Mambo Zombies, and more.

