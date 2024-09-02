Global Pianos + Labor Day, South African Women, Japan, Trinidad & New Releases

Monday September 2

SPECIAL: We are hard at work this Labor Day in the Global Village! Join us for some great songs about work and workers from a wide array of artists and in a broad array of styles. Among the artists featured: Tom Waits, Toots Hibbert, the Strawbs, Steely Dan, Abbey Lincoln, the Roches, the Beatles, Sting, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Labor Day tonight.)

Tuesday September 3

Global Village celebrates female artists from South Africa this time. We’ll hear veteran greats Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka (whose birthday is today) and Irene Mawela; female township vocal groups including the Skylarks (with Makeba and Masuka), the Mgababa Queens, the Dark City Sisters and the great Mahotella Queens; and more recent performers including Lorraine Klaasen, Brenda Fassie, Somi (with a tribute to Miriam Makeba), and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Wednesday September 4

SPECIAL: This time Global Village journeys to Japan. We’ll hear some different approaches to traditional folk songs from the Staple Singers and Minyo Crusaders, surf rock from the Surf Champlers, acoustic jazz fusion from shakuhachi player John Kaizan Neptune, the Ainu inspired music of Oki, taiko drum group Kodo, and traditional and contemporary sounds from Okinawa, including music from Shoukichi Kina, the Rinken Band, and Shang Shang Typhoon (doing the Beatles!).

Thursday September 5

Global Village heads to Trinidad this time for music from some classic calypsonians. We’ll hear music from Lord Kitchener, Lord Melody, Roaring Lion, and Black Stalin. We’ll also hear selections from Santana, a ‘70s classic from South African band Teaspoon & the Waves, the French-Swiss Jah Jazz Orchestra, the Danish-Malian group Faratuben, Galician group Radio Tutti, and Brazilian artist Joao Selva.

Friday September 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Balkan sounds from elsewhere from Stockholm’s Lele Lele Orchestra and Toronto’s Lemon Bucket Orchestra

New Euro sounds from the pan-Scandinavian ensemble Viik, and Spanish folk ensemble Viguela

Samba-inspired music from prolific guitarist Diego Figueiredo

Mambo classic and contemporary from Orquesta Akokan, Jonathan Powell, and Sergio Pamies

And blasts from the past with the Togo Soul 2 compilation, and a 50th anniversary special reissue of War’s classic album, The World is a Ghetto.

