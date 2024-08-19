Reggae August + South Pacific, Robert Plant, EuroFolk, Black Uhuru & Eliza Carthy

Monday August 19

SPECIAL: Need a getaway? Then join us this time in the Global Village as we head to the South Sea Islands. We’ll hear music from Tokelau, Hawaii, Easter Island, New Zealand, Tonga, and the Cook Islands, from such artists as Te Vaka, the Club Nisei Orchestra, Whirimako Black, and the South Pasifika Sound Project. Get your atlas and sextant and come along!

Tuesday August 20

SPECIAL: Today is Robert Plant’s birthday and Global Village celebrates with the world music side of his career in music with Led Zeppelin, as a solo artist, as a guest (with Afro Celt Sound System) and in covers from Dread Zeppelin, the Tuvan group Yat-Kha, the Pedrito Martinez Group, and Nguyen Le.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Robert Plant’s birthday tonight.)

Wednesday August 21

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we spend some time wandering around Europe, showcasing contemporary bands that draw on traditional styles, often mixed with modern influences or incorporating sounds and musicians from other parts of the globe. We’ll hear artists from Italy, Sweden, Germany, England, Spain and more – including Radicanto, Bube Dame Konig, Solju, Spoket I Koket, and Amalgama Folk.

Thursday August 22

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the August Reggae Feature, this edition of Global Village celebrates the music of Black Uhuru. We’ll hear music from their classic era to their studio return after a 15-year break. We’ll also hear a cover of one of their classics by Dean Fraser, and solo and guest appearances by Don Carlos (one of the first members of the group), and Mykel Rose (with Sly & Robbie, Junior Reid, the Easy Star All-Stars, and on his new album with Subatomic Sound System and Hollie Cook).

Friday August 23

Global Village marks the birthday of English folk singer and fiddler Eliza Carthy. We’ll hear music from her own releases and music she did with mother Norma Waterson and father Martin Carthy. Plus new music from Brazilian guitarist Sergio Pereira, Ivorian singer Dobet Gnahore, English folk rock guitar great Richard Thompson and Carnatic violinist Jyotsna Srikanth. And we’ll hear Jamaican pianist Monty Alexander, who’ll be featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music airing next week.

