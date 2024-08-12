Third World, Golden Age Africa, Maddy Prior, Jolly Boys & Hawaii

Monday August 12

In conjunction with the August Cool Runnings – Reggae Feature, Global Village spotlights acclaimed Jamaican group, Third World, with music from their early classics to a later release celebrating their 45thanniversary. Plus new music from Indian singer and songwriter Kiran Ahluwalia, West Saharan artist Aziza Brahim, English folk rock legend Richard Thompson, a celebration of Ethiopian women from the Atse Tewodros Project, and the Congo Funk compilation of classic Congolese sounds.

Tuesday August 13

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the ‘Golden Age’ of African music, from roughly the ‘60s through the ‘80s, when a plethora of new modern sounds and styles and instruments emerged. Among our selections: a compilation of music from Sao Tome and Principe’s Africa Negra, Congolese Rhumba pioneer Franco, South African township sounds from the Movers and a tribute set from Lorraine Klaasen, and Ethiopian star Alemayehu Eshete.

Wednesday August 14

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of English folk singer Maddy Prior with music she did with Steeleye Span and the Carnival Band, as a solo artist, as a guest with Richard & Linda Thompson, and as part of the Silly Sisters with June Tabor.

Thursday August 15

In conjunction with the August Cool Runnings – Reggae Feature, Global Village goes back to the days before reggae for Jamaican mento and a group who helped popularized the sound around the world over their nearly five-decade long history – the Jolly Boys. We’ll also highlight new music from Ivorian reggae star Tiken Jah Fakoly, Cape Verdean singer Nancy Vieira, and the Brazilian-NOLA band Nation Beat.

Friday August 16

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village it’s a celebration of Hawaii Statehood Day. This annual holiday falls on the third Friday in August and marks its admission as a state in 1959. We’ll hear a wide range of music from the islands, from early Hawaiian guitar masters like Sol Hoopii, to the legendary Gabby Pahinui with Ry Cooder, contemporary Slack Key guitar players Ledward Kaapana and Leonard Kwan, and some interesting fusions of Hawaiian music with Indian, classical, flamenco and Taiwanese music from Debashish Bhattacharya, Daniel Ho, Keola Beamer, and more.