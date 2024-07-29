Global Village at Ground Up, Jimmy Cliff, Uncommon Instruments, Benin & New Releases

Monday July 29

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, Global Village presents our award-winning concert series, featuring world music artists and groups in performance. This time, in conjunction with our July Al Di Meola/World Jazz Fusion feature, we head to the innovative and eclectic Ground Up Music Festival in Miami Beach for a performance from Snarky Puppy (with a special guest appearance from Innov Gnawa). The three-time Grammy winning band has won accolades for their lively and inventive mix of world, funk, jazz, and rock influences, all on ample display in this appearance at the Ground Up Music Festival.

Tuesday July 30

Global Village celebrates birthdays of reggae legend Jimmy Cliff and saxophonist David Sanborn. We’ll also hear more from July Featured Artist Al Di Meola; new music from Touki and the Ghana Special 2 compilation; and remember Bernice Johnson Reagon - activist, educator and founder of Sweet Honey in the Rock.

**Wednesday July 31

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates “Uncommon Instruments Awareness Day” with music played on musical saw, zgamonium, bamboo ski poles, vegetables and more – along with the home made traditional instruments of Congolese favorites - Konono No. 1, electronics from Jon Hassell, and some instruments uncommon in (world) jazz – Rufus Harley on bagpipes, Howard Johnson’s modern approach to the tuba, banjo and harmonica taking center stage with Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, and as the Bonzo Dog Band announce in the opening song, “and Roy Rogers on Trigger.”

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Uncommon Instruments tonight.)

Thursday August 1

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Benin’s Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that West African nation. We’ll hear one of its most famous singers, Angelique Kidjo, along with jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke, the big band Afrobeat of the Gangbe Brass Band, the reunited legendary Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou, next generation Les Amazones d’Afrique, and rarities from artists who helped shape the sound of contemporary urban music in Benin.

Friday August 2

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

A salute to Ethiopian women from Gabriella Ghermandi & the Atse Tewodros Project

Ivorian singer and activist Dobet Gnahore’s salute to Africa’s children

A wistful look back at her musical influences from folklorist, singer, photographer and writer Ann Savoy

A live set from classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and Indian sarod master Amjad Ali Khan

Virtuoso Indian violinist Jyotsna Srikanth’s exploration of South Indian Carnatic music

A romp through several centuries of traditional Danish folk from Phønix

A blend of Middle Eastern, tango and jazz from Les Arrivants

And new Brazilian sounds from singer Paula Maya, guitarist Sergio Pereira, and the As for the Future collective

