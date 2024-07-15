Al DiMeola + Indian Ocean Islands, Desmond Dekker, Vince Guaraldi, Mandela Day & Roma Violins & Clarinets

Monday July 15

SPECIAL: Global Village travels to the southwestern Indian Ocean for music from islands off the coast of Africa, including Madagascar, Zanzibar, Reunion, the Seychelles, Rodrigues, and Mauritius. Among the artists featured are Tarika, Taj Mahal with the Culture Musical Club of Zanzibar, the Malagasy Guitar Masters, Sakili from Rodrigues, and Volume 10 in the Zanzibara series showcasing the emergence of modern taarab music in Zanzibar.

Tuesday July 16

Global Village celebrates birthdays of ska star Desmond Dekker, West Coast Latin Jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, and singer, actor and activist Ruben Blades. We’ll also hear more from July Featured Artist Al DiMeola (a preview of his new album out later this week, and as part of the popular Guitar Trio with John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia), some classic Afrobeat from Fela, and new releases from Nation Beat, the Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra, and Carlos Coronado.

Wednesday July 17

Vince Guaraldi is best known for the music he did for the Peanuts TV show, but he had a love of Brazilian music as well. We’ll mark his birthday today with the Brazilian side of his work, including work with Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete (whose birthday we celebrated yesterday), and yes, even a bit from Peanuts. Plus July Featured Artist Al Di Meola, and new music from Quadro Nuevo (from their sojourn in Brazil), Malian guitarist Mama Sissoko, Cuban cuatro player Kiki Valera, and the legendary Pat Thomas from the new Ghana Special 2 compilation.

Thursday July 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Nelson Mandela International Day – a special day of commemoration, celebration, and public service designated by the United Nations in honor of South African leader Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The show highlights music in honor of Mandela and the fight against apartheid in South Africa that still resonate today, including works from a number of musicians from South Africa. We’ll hear selections from Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Artists United Against Apartheid, NEA Jazz Master Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, Harry Belafonte, and more.

Friday July 19

It’s Roma violins and clarinets this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear music from the popular and eclectic violinist Roby Lakatos, lightning-fast clarinetist Ivo Papasov, the Balkan Fusion Orchestra, and more.