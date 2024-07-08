World Jazz Fusion + Argentina, Bela & Bahamas, Naadam & Sao Tome

Monday July 8

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the July World Jazz Fusion Feature, Global Village highlights the jazz-influenced Afrobeat sound from artists from several different corners of the world. We’ll hear Tony Allen with Fela, as a leader, and as a guest with Chicago Afrobeat Project, singer Sia Tolno, Paris-based Balaphonics, Canada’s Souljazz Orchestra and Asiko Afrobeat Ensemble, and from Barcelona, the Alma Afrobeat Ensemble.

Tuesday July 9

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates both the Independence Day of Argentina and the birthday of one of its most famous singers, ‘new song’ great Mercedes Sosa. We’ll hear tango from traditional to contemporary along with electro, regional traditional, tango jazz, and more from Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla, Dino Saluzzi, Chango Spaziuk, Gotan Project, and we sneak in a bit of Finnish tango from Pedro’s Heavy Gentlemen.

Wednesday July 10

It’s Bela and the Bahamas this time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of banjoist Bela Fleck with the world music side of his work (with Zakir Hussain, the Flecktones, and his Africa Project), and mark Independence Day in the Bahamas, with music from Joseph Spence, the Baha Men, Exuma and more.

Thursday July 11

SPECIAL: Never mind Wimbledon or the World Series, one of the world’s great sporting (and more) events,Mongolia’s renowned Naadam Festival, begins today. Global Village celebrates the centuries-old Mongolian event, a major national holiday and competition held over several days each year in July, with a program that explores traditional singing and instruments of Mongolia along with contemporary bands that fuse those traditions with a wide array of influences, from symphony orchestras to classic rock. Among the artists featured are Anda Union, Hangaai, and music from a groundbreaking compilation of throat singing, An Anthology of Mongolian Khoomii.

Friday July 12

This time in the Global Village, we mark the Independence Day of Sao Tome and Principe. We’ll also hear an Independence Day song from Trinidad, and music from African saxophone giant Manu Dibango, Brazilian singer Mirla Riomar, Afro-Colombian group Rebolu, and Angolan legend Bonga.