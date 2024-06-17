Caribbean Sounds + Reggae Covers, McCartney, Ernest Ranglin, Summer & Dog to Work

Monday June 17

In conjunction with the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature, Monday’s Global Village highlights reggae covers – including music from Toots & the Maytals (with the late, great Jeff Beck), roots reggae ensemble Jahzz, Monty Alexander at Montreux (with a tribute to Bob Marley), a reggae compilation in tribute to the Police, and the Easy Star All-Stars reworking of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album – along with some different Caribbean sounds from the Trinidad-inspired Kobo Town.

Tuesday June 18

SPECIAL: It’s a Beatle Birthday Party his time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of Paul McCartney with a wide array of world music covers of his songs. We’ll hear selections from the Skatalites, the Easy Star All-Stars, Willy Chirino, Al DiMeola, Beatlejazz and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate McCartney’s birthday tonight.)

Wednesday June 19

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature, Global Village celebrates the birthday of Jamaican guitar great Ernest Ranglin. The show features music from his solo projects, as well work he did as lead guitarist and musical director for Jimmy Cliff, and as a guest with the Skatalites, Monty Alexander, the Melodians, the late, great Millie Small, Jackie Mittoo, and more.

Thursday June 20

SPECIAL: A summer solstice special, as Global Village welcomes in the new season with songs of summer. We’ll hear some Caribbean sounds for the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature from Bob Marley & the Wailers, Desmond Dekker and the Inner Circle, along with selections from Ray Barretto, Bill Withers, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Michael Franti & Spearhead and more.

(Strange Currency & Night Train also feature summer songs tonight.)

Friday June 21

SPECIAL: It’s Take Your Dog to Work Day. In honor of the occasion, Global Village (and canine friends) will be howling along to songs from Jesse Winchester, the Roches, Rufus Thomas, Nick Drake, Big Mama Thornton, and more.