Caribbean Sounds + Paquito D’Rivera, Environment Day, Sweden National Day & New Releases

Monday June 3

Global Village kicks off the June Caribbean American Heritage Month Feature with music from the Caribbean Jazz Project. Started by vibes player Dave Samuels, and featuring such great players as guitarist Steve Khan, saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera, and steel drum player Andy Narell, the group drew on a variety of Caribbean influences – including Afro-Cuban jazz and Trinidadian calypso. We’ll also hear new music from Senegalese artist Lass, the Venezuelan duo of Mito y Comadre, and contemporary fado singer Lina – as well as Latin sounds from Gato Barbieri, Hugh Masekela, and Roberto Menescal.

Tuesday June 4

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the June Caribbean-American Heritage Month Feature, it’s a special edition of Global Village marking the birthday of Cuban-born saxophonist and clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera. We’ll hear some of the many Afro-Cuban, Caribbean, classical and other projects that he’s done as a leader and guest appearances he made with Irakere, Yo-Yo Ma, the Caribbean Jazz Project, Berta Rojas, Andy Narell, and more.

Wednesday June 5

SPECIAL: In 1972, the United Nations declared June 5th to be World Environment Day to support environmental efforts around the globe. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of songs about the environment from such artists as Jimmy Cliff, 9Bach, Adrian Belew, Randy Newman, the Maria Schneider Orchestra, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Bruce Cockburn and more.

Thursday June 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates National Day of Sweden, a holiday in that country since 1916, with a program devoted to a wide array of artists and styles of Swedish music – including neo-folk, folk rock, jazz and more. Among the artists and groups featured are Garmarna, Hoven Droven, E.S.T., Ale Moller with Lene Willemark (from the Nordan Suite and with Frifot), the Swedish Sax Septet, and popular contemporary folk outfit Vasen.

Friday June 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Ghana Special 2 with sounds of the diaspora

The second studio album from Saigon Soul Revival

Balkan inspired sounds from both Halva and the Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra

British-Kurdish singer Olcay Bayir

A tribute to Brazil from Germany’s Quadro Nuevo

And, in conjunction with our June Caribbean American Heritage Month feature - a new compilation from calypso great the Mighty Sparrow, Island Hopping with the Gabriel Evan Orchestra, and big band meets Trinidad with the Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra.