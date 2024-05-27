Zakir Hussain @ Savannah, Brazil, Fado, Armando Peraza & Japan

Monday May 27

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the May Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month feature, we’ll hear music from Zakir Hussain, an artist who made his American debut performing with Ravi Shankar, went on to be regarded as one of the world’s greatest tabla players, worked in pioneering collaborations with artists like John McLaughlin, Mickey Hart, Bela Fleck and more, and developed and expanded the boundaries of world music and world jazz fusion. This performance features the Savannah debut of his Masters of Percussion, a project started in the ‘90s to showcase some of India’s finest percussionists in performance with Hussain.

Tuesday May 28

Lots of Brazilian sounds this time in the Global Village as we mark birthdays of Brazilian trumpeter Claudio Roditi, and guitarist, songwriter and producer Arto Lindsay (as a leader and with Caetano Veloso and Vinicius Canutaria) – along with Japanese bossa nova singer Yuko Ito, and Brazilian guitarist and singer Rosa Passos. We continue the AAPI feature with music from composer and arranger Chie Imaizumi, Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya, and (guesting with Canutaria) pianist and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto – and highlight new titles from Ray Obiedo, Dieuf-Dieul de Thies, and Sampo Lassila Narinkka.

Wednesday May 29

Global Village this time features music from some contemporary fado artists, including Mariza, Antonio Zambujo, Cristina Branco, and Custodio Castelo. We’ll also hear selections from Sam Lee, Oumou Sangare, and Azymuth.

Thursday May 30

This time in the Global Village we mark the birthday of legendary Latin jazz and Latin rock percussionist Armando Peraza. We’ll hear one of his earliest recordings with hep cat Slim Gaillard, along with work he did with Mongo Santamaria, Cal Tjader, Alice Coltrane, Santana (where he was a key part of the band for over two decades), and from the only album he did under his own name.

Friday May 31

Global Village wraps up the May AAPI Month Feature with music from Japan. We’ll hear traditional sounds and instruments, ‘70s prog and psychedelic rock, Okinawan folk rock, contemporary Japanese folk-reggae, and taiko drumming. Among the artists featured are the Yamoto Ensemble, Stomu Yamashta (with guests Steve Winwood, Al DiMeola, Klaus Schultz and Michael Shrieve), the Minyo Crusaders, Shoukichi Kina, and a new compilation of Nippon Psychedelic Soul.