Cameroon, Marc Ribot, Sun Ra, Huun Huur Tu & Dylan

Monday May 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Cameroon’s National Day with a program devoted to music by artists from that African nation. We’ll hear an update of Manu Dibango’s big international hit, Soul Makossa; Sam Fan Thomas’s big makossa hit, African Typic Collection; the bikutsi rock of Les Tetes Brulees; singer-songwriters Gino Sitson, Blick Bassy, and Henri Dikongue; and former Zap Mama member Sally Nyolo.

Tuesday May 21

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of critically acclaimed guitarist and much-in-demand session player Marc Ribot. We’ll hear music he did with one of several groups he leads, Los Cubanos Postizos, and guest appearances he made with a wide array of artists, from Tom Waits (with whom he made some of his earliest appearances on record) to Robert Plant & Allison Kraus, Brazil’s Vinicius Cantuaria and CaetanoVeloso, Afro-Peruvian star Susana Baca, Colombian rock band Aterciopelados, brother Greg Ribot, and more.

Wednesday May 22

Space is the place this time as Global Village marks the birthday of Afrofuturist pioneer Sun Ra. We’ll hear a number of selections from Sun Ra and his Arkestra with a world music spin. In conjunction with our May AAPI Feature, we’ll also hear music from acclaimed percussionist Zakir Hussain (featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, which airs next week). Plus new music from the A.G.A. Trio, Jembaa Groove, and Gao Hong with Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – and some music from Eddie Palmieri with special guest David Sanborn, who passed away on May 12th.

Thursday May 23

In conjunction with the May AAPI Heritage Month Feature, Global Village heads to Tuva for music from Huun Huur Tu. We’ll hear music from several of their international releases, music from folk rock Tuvan group Yat-Kha founded by one of the original members of Huun Huur Tu, and work they did with Carmen Rizzo, Kronos Quartet, and Hazmat Modine. New music this time comes from Irish group Altan, contemporary Indo-Pakistani artist Kiran Ahluwalia, Chinese band Bagedai, Danish electro-folk duo Vaev, and West Saharan singer Aziz Brahim.

Friday May 24

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Bob Dylan with a show devoted to world music artists doing Dylan songs and world music-influenced versions of his work. Among the artists featured are Cuba’s Vocal Sampling, the art-folk Quercus trio (June Tabor, Huw Warren & Iain Bellamy), the all-star Hudson lineup of Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Robert Plant, Toots Hibbert, and more.