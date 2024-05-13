AAPI Heritage Month + Stevie Wonder, World Jazz Sax, Eno, Asian Fusion & Taj Mahal

Monday May 13

SPECIAL: It’s the birthday of Stevie Wonder and Global Village celebrates with a show devoted entirely to his music - from his first album, The Jazz Soul of Stevie Wonder, through classic albums like Songs in the Key of Life, to world music covers of his songs and collaborations with such artists as Third World, Bill Ware & Vibes, the Catella Trinidad All Stars, Kavita Shah, Stanley Turrentine, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Stevie Wonder specials tonight.)

Tuesday May 14

This time in the Global Village we showcase global saxophonists inspired by jazz and jazz saxophonists who incorporated world influences in their work. Among the artists featured are Manu Dibango, David Hillyard & the Rock Steady Seven, Canelita Sabrosa, and Gyedu-Bley Ambolley from the world side, and two master jazz saxophonists – Pharoah Sanders and Ronnie Cuber – who brought African and Latin music into their work. And as we continue our May AAPI Heritage Month Feature, we’ll hear music this time from percussionist Trilok Gurtu.

Wednesday May 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, songwriter, and early world music adopter Brian Eno. We’ll hear music he did under his own name and as a guest and producer with Peter Gabriel, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Burkina Faso’s Farafina with Jon Hassell, the Talking Heads, Uganda’s Geoffrey Oryema, and more.

Thursday May 16

In conjunction with the May AAPI Heritage Month Feature, Global Village highlights ‘Asian fusion,’ some smart blends of contemporary instrumental and Asian influences from Jade Warrior, Osamu Kitajima, Nguyen Le, and Dong Xi. We’ll also hear music from the Mongolian band Khusugtun, and take trip along the Silk Road with the group 3/14.

Friday May 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of singer, guitarist and songwriter great Taj Mahal with an exploration of the world music side of his work. Along with his classic blues and roots music, Taj Mahal has been a pioneer in exploring the connections between blues and Caribbean, African, and Hawaiian music and has worked with a number of world artists including kora player Toumani Diabate, Malian guitar great Ali Farka Toure, and on the Red Hot + Riot tribute to Afrobeat legend Fela.

(Strange Currency and Crossroads also feature Taj Mahal tonight.)