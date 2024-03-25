Irish-American Heritage Month + GV@Savannah, the Chieftains, Afrobeat, Jamaican Jazz & World Piano Day

Monday March 25

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, Global Village presents our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This time, in conjunction with our Irish-American Heritage Month feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for one of the top traditional bands on the Irish scene today, Teada. It’s a warm and lively show, performed with instrumental prowess, deep musical roots, and good cheer.

Tuesday March 26

In conjunction with the March Irish-American Heritage Month Feature, Global Village highlights music from the Chieftains – and, in particular, some of their many cross-cultural collaborations. We’ll hear the legendary Irish group along with Joni Mitchell, Chavela Vargas, Alison Krauss, Carlos Nunez, and the Rolling Stones. Plus new music from Ibatuta, Yin Yin, and Los Cenzontles.

Wednesday March 27

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we highlight some horn-heavy ‘afrobeat from elsewhere’ - bands from places other than Nigeria that work in this now-international style. We’ll hear groups from Spain (Ogun Afrobeat), the US (the Daktaris, Ocote Soul Sounds, Henry Cole, Antibalas), Brazil (Bixiga 70), Lithuania (Ojibo Afrobeat), and France (Supergombo and Les Freres Smith).

Thursday March 28

It’s Jamaican jazz this time in the Global Village, including selections from legendary Jamaican guitarist Ernest Ranglin, Jamaican-born pianist Monty Alexander, Jamaican-born trumpeter Dizzy Reece, the UK-based Jazz Jamaica All Stars, and French guitarist Kubix. We’ll also hear some Belgian reggae and afro-jazz from the band Kosmo Sound, and the legendary ska band, the Skatalites.

Friday March 29

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates World Piano Day with music from pianists from around the world. We’ll hear South Africa’s Abdullah Ibrahim, Ethiopian keyboardist Samuel Yirga, Algeria’s Maurice el Medioni, Latin jazz piano giant Eddie Palmieri, Buena Vista Social Club pianist Ruben Gonzalez, African-inspired American artist Randy Weston, Jamaican-born player Monty Alexander, and Brazil’s Antonio Adolfo.