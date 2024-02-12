Latin Soul & Boogaloo (with Feb. Featured Artist Willie Bobo), Peter Gabriel, Valentine’s Day, UB40’s Ali Campbell & ‘60s Asian Rock

Monday February 12

SPECIAL: It’s old school Latin soul and boogaloo this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear February Featured Artist Willie Bobo, legendary Latin percussionists Tito Puente and Mongo Santamaria, boogaloo hitmaker Joe Cuba, Brazilian soul pioneer Tim Maia, the Fania All Stars (with Manu Dibango), and master pianist Eddie Palmieri, who will be the featured artist in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later in February.

Tuesday February 13

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Peter Gabriel with music from his world-influenced recordings, guest appearances he made with world music artists (including Angelique Kidjo, Afro Celt Sound System, and Youssou N’Dour), and music from artists on RealWorld Records, the world music label he founded - including Jam Nation, Papa Wemba, and the Imagined Village (with Simon Emmerson, who passed away last year, a visionary world-folk-fusion musician and producer who also was part of Afro Celt Sound System).

Wednesday February 14

SPECIAL: It’s hearts and flowers this time in the Global Village, celebrating Valentine’s Day with love songs from around the world. We’ll hear music from Bob Marley & the Wailers, Cuba’s Los Zafiros, Brazil’s Astrud Gilberto, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Valentine’s Day specials tonight.)

Thursday February 15

Global Village marks the birthday of Ali Campbell of UB40; continues the February Feature of music from Willie Bobo, highlights new releases from contemporary Ethio group the Negarit Band, spy vs. spy from French band L’Attirail, and Gnawa funk from Abdul & the Gang; and showcases a classic from master pianist Eddie Palmieri, who will be the featured artist in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival airing later in February.

Friday February 16

SPECIAL: Some fun sounds this time in the Global Village as we highlight ‘60s and ‘70s pop and rock from Asia. We’ll hear distinctive sounds that combined traditional music from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan with British Invasion, surf rock and other sounds of the era. We’ll also hear some contemporary bands inspired by those sounds, including Dengue Fever, Saigon Soul Revival, and the Minyo Crusaders.