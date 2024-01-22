Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens, Django, Aaron Neville, Jobim & Aussie Day

Monday January 22

The Global Village spotlight this time is on one of the great South African township groups, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens. We’ll hear an early classic, music from their ‘80s comeback, a 2023 album of previously unreleased concert performances (and a Global Village favorite for the year), and a later album from the Queens alone. Plus more music from January Featured Artists, Bokante (also featured next week for the January Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival monthly show), some South African sounds from the great Harry Belafonte (who passed away last year), and new music from the Swedish-Estonian folk rock band Fränder.

Tuesday January 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of gypsy jazz guitar great Django Reinhardt with music from the master himself and from his Hot Club of France partner – violinist Stephane Grappelli. We’ll also hear from some of the many contemporary artists and groups inspired by his music who offer both traditional and contemporary takes on his trademark ‘Hot Club’ sound, including Tchavolo Schmitt, Bireli Lagrene, Pearl Django, the Hot Club of San Francisco, the Hot Club of Detroit, and Hot Club Sandwich.

Wednesday January 24

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the great voices of Crescent City music, Aaron Neville. We’ll hear one of his early classics, guest appearances on releases by Wild Tchoupitoulas and Dr. John, and a classic he did with the Neville Brothers. Plus more from January Featured Artists Bokante (featured next week on the January Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival monthly show), some country reggae from Willie Nelson, a 2023 show favorite from Cuban guitarist, composer and singer Eliades Ochoa, and the latest from Lenhart Tapes and Sahkopaimen.

Thursday January 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of pianist, composer and bossa nova pioneer Antonio Carlos Jobim with performances from the legendary Brazilian artist and covers of some of his many classics from Stan Getz, Charlie Byrd, Sting, the Grammy-winning Jobim Orchestra, classical guitarist Berta Rojas, singer Leny Andrade (who passed away in 2023), and John Pizzarelli’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of a classic album Jobim did with Frank Sinatra.