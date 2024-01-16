King Day, I-Threes, Raul Gutierrez, Brazil Piano & Afrobeat from Elsewhere

Monday January 15

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with songs dedicated to him, music inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, and pieces that reflect human rights themes as performed by artists from around the globe, including Mavis Staples, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Toots & the Maytals, Stevie Wonder, the Neville Brothers, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also mark King Day with special shows tonight.)

Tuesday January 16

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from members of the I Threes, the vocal group that backed Bob Marley & the Wailers. We’ll hear an early hit Marcia Griffiths had pre-Wailers, and later solo projects from Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt. Also on tap, music from Transglobal Underground, Italian reggae artist Gaudi’s celebration of the theremin’s centennial, French Afrofuturist Afrobeat band Supergombo, and contemporary Latin band Nohe & Sus Santos.

Wednesday January 17

The Global Village spotlight this time is on Raul Gutierrez, a multi-instrumentalist and band leader who has released a series of albums in tribute to classic Afro-Cuban artists and sounds. We’ll hear music from his salutes to Perez Prado, Tito Puente, and the Cuban Son. Plus music from January Featured Artist Bokante, and new releases from Hilario Duran & His Latin Jazz Orchestra, Latin and world guitarist Bobby Rozario, contemporary Ethio group, the Negarit Band, and Zimbabwean group Mokoomba.

Thursday January 18

This time in the Global Village, we feature Brazilian pianists. We’ll hear Antonio Carlos Jobim, Eliane Elias, Antonio Adolfo, Tania Maria, and Jovino Santos Neto. We’ll also get to a Brazilian inspired classic from Stan Getz with Joao Gilberto.

Friday January 19

Another edition of Afrobeat from elsewhere this time in the Global Village, with selections from Finland’s the Blassics, Canadian bassist Rubim de Toldeo, Brazil’s Bixiga 70, and the Nigerian-German group Bantu. We’ll also remember Balkan star Ferus Mustafov who passed away in 2023; hear more from January Featured Artist Bokante; and check out Kurdish soul from Meral Polat Trio, the first release in 40 years from reggae and dub group Creation Rebel, and some sunny sounds from the Bahama Soul Club.