Bokante + World Live, Joan Baez, Italian Mandolin, Hollie Cook & Skatalite Roland Alphonso

Monday January 8

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we host a little world music festival of our own, with concert recordings from a variety of artists from around the globe. We’ll hear acclaimed Haitian roots band Boukman Eksperyans, zouk pioneers Kassav, Berlin’s 17 Hippies, the legendary Harry Belafonte (who passed away last year), and, in a visit to the famed Greenwich Village club, the Village Gate, we’ll catch performances from Latin music legends Mongo Santamaria and Tito Puente.

Tuesday January 9

Global Village highlights music from Idris Ackamoor and Joan Baez, both born on this date; continues the January Feature with Bokante and music from their Grammy-nominated album, History (they’re also this month’s featured artists on the next Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival); and showcases new music from Amin Al Aiedy and Jan Wouter Oostenrijk, who both draw on Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and North African influences in their work.

Wednesday January 10

This time in the Global Village we highlight the Italian mandolin. We’ll hear early mandolin recording pioneer Giovanni Vicari, the Napoli Mandolin Orchestra, and an album that follows the travels of Italian music to America from mandolinists David Grisman and Carlo Aonzo, along with guitarist Beppe Gambetta. There’s also mandolin from Mike Marshall, the Brazilian group Aquarela, and John Doyle on the related mandola.

Thursday January 11

Global Village highlights music from Hollie Cook, daughter of the Sex Pistols drummer and a Boy George backup singer, former member of punk band the Slits, and creator of her own distinctive reggae-influenced ‘tropical pop.’ We’ll also check out music from D.C.-based reggae artist Christos DC, Senegal’s Nuru Kane, the Afro-Ethio-fusion band Black Flower, Haitian-Dominican collective Azuei, and Brazilian legend Gilberto Gil.