Best of 2023 + Jan. 1 Holidays, Sci Fi Day, Soukous & John McLaughlin

Monday January 1

SPECIAL: While much of the world is celebrating the first day of the new year, in three nations it is also another special holiday. Haiti celebrates Independence Day (when in 1804 it became the first black republic in the world). Slovakia marks Republic Day (when in 1993 it became a nation separate from the Czech Republic). And it is also Independence Day in Sudan (the date in 1956 when it became independent from Great Britain). Global Village joins in the celebrations with music from all three nations, including Lakou Mizik and the Mini All Stars of Haiti, Banda and Hdrza from Slovakia, and Sharhabil Ahmed and Noori & His Dorpa Band from Sudan.

Tuesday January 2

SPECIAL: It’s National Science Fiction Day (in honor of the birthday of the prolific science and science fiction writer Isaac Asimov) and Global Village calls on some global artists for some out of this world music for the occasion. We’ll hear Foundation (in honor of one of Asimov’s most famous sci-fi series), the Imagined Village, Sheb Wooley, the Planet Smashers, the Skatalites, the Easy Star All-Stars, and (of course) Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra, among others.

(Night Train also has a Science Fiction Day special tonight.)

Wednesday January 3

SPECIAL: It’s a Soukous Special this time in the Global Village, featuring the more modern, faster-paced version of the popular Latin-flavored, guitar-laced Congolese dance music. We’ll hear legendary band leaders Franco and Tabu Ley Rochereau, Paris-based artists Kanda Bongo Man and the Four Stars, the ‘Queen of Soukous’ M’Bilia Bel, and an Afro-Colombian project from Dizzy Mandjeku and Ale Kuma that revives the Latin/African style in a fresh new way.

Thursday January 4

Global Village marks birthdays of guitarist John McLaughlin (showcasing the world side of his work in selections with Paco de Lucia and Al DiMeola, and from the 2023 reunion of Shakti) and one of the original Mambo Kings, Tito Rodriguez. We’ll also hear music from the other two of the Big Three Mambo Kings – Tito Puente and Machito, plus favorites of the past year from Flamenco Passion’s tribute to Paco de Lucia, world chamber jazz cellist Matthieu Saglio, and Finnish Afrobeat band, the Blassics.

(Night Train also features music from John McLaughlin tonight.)

Friday January 5

SPECIAL: In place of our usual New Month/New Music Show this time, Global Village counts down the Top Ten Show Favorites of 2023. We’ll her music from Morocco, Mali, Mongolia, Japan, Canada, and some cross-cultural collaborations as well. Join us to hear some of the best music of the past year this time in the Global Village.

(Crossroads also features a Best of 2023 show tonight as well.)