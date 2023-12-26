Holiday Special, Estonia, World Jazz, Africa Live & Cello Day

Monday December 25

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL III: Not a silent night, but a quiet one as Global Village celebrates the holiday season with some traditional, folk, and generally more gentle seasonal songs from around the globe - including some holiday Hawaiian slack key and flamenco guitar, along with performances from the Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Loreena McKennitt, Anuna, Chaise Lounge, Boys of the Lough, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet.

Tuesday December 26

SPECIAL: Global Village heads to Estonia for some traditional, neo-folk and classical music with roots in Estonian folk music. We’ll hear music of Arvo Pärt and Tormis performed by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, and the contemporary ensemble, Tormis Quartet, from a tribute album they did in honor of the famed composer. Plus selections from Trad.Attack!, Mari Kalkun, the award-winning Estonian-Belgian group Estbel, and the Estonian-Ukranian band, Svjata Vatra.

Wednesday December 27

Global Village highlights global jazz this time. We’ll hear December Featured Artist June Tabor with an Ellington classic, a mashup of John Coltrane and Bob Marley from Rebel Tumbao, Peter MacDonough’s Latin jazz take on music from The Wizard of Oz, South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela, contemporary Ethiojazz from the Negarit Band, a newly released live set from West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, jazz with a Zimbabwean twist from Idit Shner & Mhondoro, and world jazz fusion from guitarist Bobby Rozario.

Thursday December 28

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, it’s Africa Live – with a program devoted to live performances from a number of legendary performers, including Afrobeat pioneer Fela, singer Angelique Kidjo, South African artists Johnny Clegg and Hugh Masekela, Zimbabwe’s Thomas Mapfumo, Malian kora master Toumani Diabate (with Taj Mahal) and more.

Friday December 29

SPECIAL: Today is International Cello Day, celebrated in honor of the birthday of acclaimed cellist Pablo Casals. In this special edition of Global Village, we’ll highlight world cello music in a wide array of styles from musicians as leaders and as part of string ensembles. Among the artists featured are Matthieu Saglio, Jean-Guihen Queyras, Redi Haza, Las Hermanas Caronni, Leyla McCalla, Kronos Quartet (with Trio da Kali), Vincent Segal (with Ballake Sissoko), and more.