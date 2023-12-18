Helsinki-Cotonou, Mulatu Astatke, Winter & Holiday Specials

Monday December 18

This time in the Global Village we’re in two places at once – courtesy of the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble which brings together music and musicians from Finland and Benin. We’ll also hear more from our December Featured Artist, the acclaimed English folk singer June Tabor, this time with Oysterband. New music comes from Rubim de Toledo’s Afrobeat inspired set, the Lost in Tajikistan compilation, and the tropical sounds of the Bahama Soul Club. Plus African classics from K. Frimpong and Sunburst.

Tuesday December 19

Global Village marks birthdays of the ‘Father of Ethiojazz’ Mulatu Astatke, Hawaiian guitar pioneer Sol Ho’opi’I, and New Orleans favorites Professor Longhair and Kermit Ruffins. We continue with more music as well from December featured artist June Tabor (here with Oysterband), and we feature recent releases from Finnish Afrobeat band The Blassics, Kavita Shah (with a salute to the music of Cape Verde), and Turkish-Kurdish-Danish group AySay.

Wednesday December 20

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL I: It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include the salsa Christmas classic Asalto Navideño, a tiny Nutcracker from the Modern Mandolin Quartet, a holiday favorite done punk-polka style by Brave Combo, and songs of the season from New Orleans from Louis Armstrong, John Scofield with the Wild Magnolias, and Michael Doucet.

Thursday December 21

FIRST DAY OF WINTER SPECIAL: Global Village marks the first day of winter with a show devoted to songs of the season. Artists featured include Leonard Cohen, Gil Scott-Heron, Boys of the Lough, Bebel Gilberto, Loreena McKennitt, Esquivel and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train have Winter Specials tonight too.)

Friday December 22

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL II: It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include some ‘favorite things’ of Grant Green’s, a trenchant holiday original from Pumpkin Head Ted, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones with Tuvan throat singers for an inventive version of a holiday favorite, a gypsy jazz celebration from the Gypsy Hombres, some Caribbean seasonal favorites, and a South African reinterpretation of a holiday classic.