Tango Day, Kenya, Violin Day, Global Roots & Eddie Palmieri

Monday December 11

SPECIAL: It’s National Tango Day in Argentina – marking the birthdays of two giants of traditional tango music – Carlos Gardel and Julio de Caro - who were born on this day. Global Village celebrates with music from them and from both classic and new tango artists from Argentina and around the world. Among the artists featured are new tango pioneer Astor Piazzolla, vibes player Gary Burton, Finland’s Pedro’s Heavy Gentlemen, and Spain’s Otros Aires.

Tuesday December 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Jamhuri or Republic Day, celebrating the independence of Kenya, with a program devoted to Kenyan music from a variety of artists, including benga pioneer and star D.O. Misiani, the Kenyan-American group Extra Golden, guitar and bottle band Abana Ba Nasery, and the first internationally released studio album from a popular group of Congolese musicians who made their career in Kenya, Orchestre Les Mangelepa.

Wednesday December 13

SPECIAL: It’s World Violin Day and Global Village celebrates with music from a number of violinists and from bands featuring violin in their lineup. We’ll hear the Canadian violin and cello quartet – the Fretless, another Canadian group – the Sultans of String, Mathias Duplessy and the 3 Violins of the World (China, India and Mongolia), a Paolo Conte song from the Hot Club of San Francisco, the famed Cuban charanga band – Orquesta Aragon, violinist Regina Carter from her Africa-inspired project, Reverse Thread, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Violin Day tonight.)

Thursday December 14

This time in the Global Village we dig into the roots – roots and traditional music from several different corners of the world. We’ll hear December Featured Artist – acclaimed English folk singer June Tabor, traditional Tuvan sounds from Batsukh Dorj, Spanish neo-folk by Alicornio and Flowk, Andean music by Los Ruphay, and even some roots reggae from a classic album from Culture and from the first album in 40 years from Creation Rebel.

Friday December 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Latin jazz giant Eddie Palmieri in a special edition of the show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the pianist, composer, and band leader on classics he did as leader, working as a special guest with the Fania All Stars and Conrad Herwig, and from a vintage release he did with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader.