Dr. John, Spanish Composers, Aston Barrett, Thanksgiving & Brazilian Mandolin

Monday November 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of the late, great Crescent City legend Dr. John. We’ll hear music from a number of his albums, along with guest appearances he made with Olu Dara, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Donald Harrison, Angelique Kidjo, Taj Mahal, and Cyril Neville, and as part of the New Orleans Social Club project.

(Night Train also features music of Dr. John tonight.)

Tuesday November 21

SPECIAL: A triple birthday celebration in the Global Village for three legendary Spanish composers – Tárrega (11.21), Rodrigo (11.22) and de Falla (11.23) – with some of their most famous pieces performed by John Williams, Julian Bream and the Miles Español project. We’ll also hear music from the Vahdat sisters from Iran, desert blues band Terakaft, and singer Cassandra Wilson.

Wednesday November 22

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of influential reggae multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Aston ‘Family’ Barrett. We’ll hear work he did with the Wailers (backing Bob Marley and later on their own), original Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, I-Threes singer Rita Marley, roots reggae great Burning Spear, the Upsetters (the band that backed Lee Perry), the Prophets (that backed Yabby You), and more.

Thursday November 23

SPECIAL: Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food. On the menu, Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens, Sweet Pumpkin, Hot Cross Buns with some Frim Fram Sauce and other musical delicacies – served up by artists like Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the MGs.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Thanksgiving specials tonight.)

Friday November 24

In conjunction with the November Global Mandolins feature, Global Village highlights the Brazilian mandolin or bandolim. We’ll hear music from Danilo Brito and Hamilton de Holanda, along with Mike Marshall (featured with the Ger Mandolin Orchestra on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival program airing next week) performing a composition from Jacob do Bandolim, the acclaimed bandolim player and composer who wrote over a hundred compositions that helped shape the sound of Brazilian choro. Plus new music from Kavita Shah in Cape Verde, and the compilation Lost in Tajikistan, and the latest from Finnish tango/Django group Tjango and reggae band Groundation.