Saxophone Day, Joni Mitchell, Globo Mandos, Cambodia & Hubert Laws

Monday November 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Adolphe Sax, the man who invented the saxophone, with a program devoted to saxophone music and musicians from around the world. We’ll hear Africa’s ManuDibango and Seun Kuti, Jamaica’s Skatalites and Dean Fraser, Balkan artists Fanfare Ciocarlia and Boris Kovac, and a bossa nova classic featuring jazz saxophone giant Stan Getz.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also feature the saxophone tonight.)

Tuesday November 7

SPECIAL: Today is the 80th birthday of legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and Global Village celebrates with music from Joni and covers of her songs from Monty Alexander, Cassandra Wilson, and Herbie Hancock. We continue the November Global Mandolin feature with music from Mike Marshall (featured with the Ger Mandolin Orchestra on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show later this month), and there’s new music from Gang Jah Mind, the Bahama Soul Club, and Sahkopaimen.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also feature Joni Mitchell tonight.)

Wednesday November 8

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the November Global Mandolins feature, we devote this Global Village show to an international array of mandolinists. We’ll hear Canada’s Vishten, classically trained-world influenced player Avi Avital, the Punch Brothers (with Chris Thile on the mandolin), Brazil’s Hamilton de Holanda and Danilo Brito, the Finnish-Brazilian Nordic Choro group, Indian player U. Srinivas, and Caterina Lichtenberg with Mike Marshall (both part of the Ger Mandolin Orchestra featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month).

Thursday November 9

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Cambodian Independence Day with music from the Golden Age of Cambodian Rock and from contemporary groups and artists with their own distinctive take on contemporary Cambodian music. Among the artists featured Cambodian stars Sinn Sisamouth and Ros Seresyothea, contemporary bands Dengue Fever and Cambodian Space Project, and Cambodian-American artists Kmang Kmang and Bochan.

Friday November 10

SPECIAL: Though Hubert Laws is best known as a jazz musician, he was a classically trained artist and also particularly well-versed in Latin jazz. We’ll explore those sides of his artistry in this edition of Global Village to mark his birthday. We’ll hear Laws as a leader, a composer, and as a special guest with Mongo Santamaria, Alice Coltrane, Airto, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.