Uakti, Magos Herrera, Roberto Menescal, Tinariwen & Reggae Live

Monday October 23

Global Village has a special focus this time with music from the remarkable Brazilian group Uakti. First firmed in the 1970s and together until 2015, the ensemble was known for its distinctive and unique sound – a combination of invented instruments and a propulsive yet ethereal style that combined elements of Brazilian, classical, and other global influences. We’ve also got music from Latin percussion master Mongo Santamaria, a tribute to Los Van Van from Dayramir Gonzalez, a favorite from UB40, and Afro-Peruvian champion Susana Baca.

Tuesday October 24

Global Village marks the birthday of Magos Herrera, the Mexico-born, New York based singer with an evocative voice and inventive blend of jazz and Latin styles. We’ll hear music from her latest album, Aire, a project she did with the eclectic string quartet Brooklyn Rider, and more. Plus more for our October ‘desert blues’ feature – including some throwback ‘desert rock’ instrumentals, and new music from Bombino (the featured artist for this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show, airing next week), and the latest from the reunited Shakti lineup (with John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain), London world-jazz ensemble Talking Spirits, and Flamenco Passion’s tribute to Paco de Lucia.

Wednesday October 25

It’s the birthday today of Brazilian guitarist, composer, and bossa nova pioneer Roberto Menescal. We’ll hear a newly released album put together to celebrate his 85th birthday, some of his early bossa classics, covers of his songs, and music he did with new-bossa band Bossacucanova (featuring his son as part of the lineup). Plus new music from Afro-tropical group Ireke, Latin jazz fusion guitarist Bobby Rozario, and Tuareg artist Bombino (the featured artist for this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show, airing next week).

Thursday October 26

In conjunction with the October ‘desert blues’ feature, Global Village features music from Tinarwen, the pioneering Tuareg group that helped introduce the style to the world. We’ll hear selections from across their career - from their debut international release, The Radio Tisdas Sessions, to their newest album, Amatssou. There’s also new music from eclectic world cellist Matthieu Saglio, and Afrobeat legend Tony Allen.

Friday October 27

SPECIAL: Global Village hosts a little reggae festival this time, with live recordings from Bob Marley & the Wailers, Judy Mowatt of the I-Threes (who backed Marley & the Wailers), Jimmy Cliff, South Africa’s Lucky Dube, conscious reggae master Burning Spear, ska pioneers the Skatalites, and more.