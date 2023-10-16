Badal Roy, Dessalines Day, Istanbul Oriental Ensemble, Peter Tosh & Kenya Heroes Day

Monday October 16

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed tabla player Badal Roy. We’ll hear him on his recording debut with John McLauglin, as part of an all-star cast of Indian musicians and Miles alums reinventing the music of Miles Davis, on a rare release under his own name, and as a special guest with Michael Wolff, Ornette Coleman, and Tim Ries’ Stones World project.

Tuesday October 17

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the Haitian holiday of Dessalines Day, set in remembrance of the leader of the Haitian Revolution - Jean-Jacques Dessalines, with a program devoted entirely to music from Haiti. Highlights include music from roots music bands Boukman Eksperyans and Boukan Ginen, compas pioneers Nemours Jean-Baptiste and Webert Sicot, vocal ensemble Grupo Vocal Desandann, and Haitian jazz from Jacques Schwarz-Bart.

Wednesday October 18

The Istanbul Oriental Ensemble, a group that explored the legacy of Turkish Roma music, takes center stage this time in the Global Village. Plus music from Frank London’s Klezmer Brass Allstars, Mediterranean band Molo Sayat, innovative Egyptian producer Baligh Hamdi, Ethio star Alemayehu Eshete, and more.

Thursday October 19

Global Village marks birthdays of reggae legend Peter Tosh, bossa nova giant Vinicius de Moraes, and clarinetist Eddie Daniels. We continue the October ‘desert blues’ feature with new music from Bombino (the featured artist for the next Global Village at the Savanna Music Festival show airing later this month). Plus the latest from Italian neo-folk accordion master Riccardo Tesi, and New Caledonian reggae artist Marcus Gad.

Friday October 20

SPECIAL: In honor of Kenya’s Heroes Day holiday, Global Village devotes the show to music from that African nation. We’ll hear benga pioneer D.O. Misiani, acoustic benga from Kenge Kenge, the guitar & bottle band Abana Ba Nasery, Kenyan-American group Extra Golden, funk from the Rift Valley Boys and Slim Ali & the Hodi Boys, Congolese star Sampa Mapangala who made his career in Kenya, and more.