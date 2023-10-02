Gandhi Day, German Unity Day, World Animal Day, Portugal Republic Day & New Releases Day

Monday October 2

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Gandhi Day (a national holiday in India and also the UN-designated International Day of Non-Violence) with a wide array of music from India. Highlights include music from Ravi Shankar, his daughter Anoushka Shankar, guitarist Prasanna (who also was born on this date), the Jaipur Kawa Brass Band, the Soul March release commemorating Gandhi’s Salt March, and Indian-jazz fusion from Vijay Iyer and the Taal Tantra Experience.

Tuesday October 3

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates German Unity Day, a national holiday in Germany marking the 1990 reunification after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Featured are a number of German world bands, including the pioneering group Dissidenten, prog rock and world band Can, German reggae artist Jahcoustix, Berlin’s 17 Hippies, Köln’s Schäl Sick Brass Band, and the full, original version of Kraftwerk’s iconic “Autobahn.”

Wednesday October 4

SPECIAL: Global Village marks World Animal Day, an event that traces its roots back to 1920s Berlin and is dedicated to bringing attention to issues of animal welfare and protection. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of animal songs from Adrian Belew, 9Bach, Roaring Lion, Pink Martini, Manu Dibango, Buena Vista Social Club, and more.

Thursday October 5

SPECIAL: Today is Portugal Republic Day and in honor of the occasion, we devote this show to Portugal’s most famous musical export – fado. The often-mournful style has been compared to blues, and like that music, can also have a joyous side as well. We’ll hear both Lisbon and Coimbra fado, legends like Amalia Rodrigues, and a new generation of both male and female singers who have helped revive fado in Portugal and popularize it around the globe – including Mariza, Cristina Branco, rising star Raquel Tavares, and Antonio Zambujo.

Friday October 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Rare sounds from Tajikistan

The quarter-tone guitar and Middle Eastern influences of guitarist Jan Wouter Oostenrijk

A career retrospective from Latin percussionist Pete Escovedo

Cuban pianists Hilario Duran (with his first big band release in nearly two decades and Harold Lopez-Nussa (with his first album with electronics)

The first album in a decade from legendary Brazilian singer and songwriter Ivan Lins

And a celebratory set from Brazilian guitarist, composer and bossa nova pioneer Roberto Menescal.