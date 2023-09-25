GV@SMF – Eddie Palmieri, Latin Percussion, Robbie Shakespeare, Bollywood & Coffee Day

Monday September 25

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This time, in conjunction with the September World Piano feature and Hispanic Heritage Month, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for one of the giants of Latin Music and Latin Piano, Eddie Palmieri. In a career that has spanned over seven decades and the arc of Latin music from mambo to salsa to contemporary Latin jazz, Palmieri has been a pioneer and powerful force in the music. His performance here highlights classics in a non-stop Latin dance party.

Tuesday September 26

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Global Village features some great Latin sounds from legendary percussionists Mongo Santamaria, Patato and Candido, along with Eliades Ochoa with Cuarteto Patria and Manu Dibango, Spain’s Cuarteto Caramuxo, and Cuba’s Orquesta Akokan.

Wednesday September 27

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Robbie Shakespeare, the accomplished bassist and producer who was also half of the legendary Jamaican ‘Riddim Twins’ with Sly Dunbar. Together they set the pulse for contemporary reggae, working on scores of recordings and with a wide range of artists from reggae giants to pop stars. We’ll hear tracks Robbie did with Sly, along with guest appearances the Twins made with Grace Jones, Black Uhuru, Burning Spear, Monty Alexander, and more.

Thursday September 28

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of one of the golden voices and playback singers of Bollywood cinema – Lata Mangeshkar, “The Nightingale of India,” who sang tens of thousands of songs for thousands of Bollywood films. We’ll also hear her equally accomplished sister, Asha Bholse (including on an album she did with Kronos Quartet), sample some famous songs of composer R.D. Burman, and showcase several other greats who lent their voices to Bollywood song.

Friday September 29

SPECIAL: It’s Coffee Day in the US and Canada and Global Village is brewing up an entire show devoted to great java songs. We’ll hear ‘perky’ selections from the likes of Bob Marley, Willie Bobo, the Ink Spots, Herbie Mann, Robert Plant, Jean-Luc Ponty, and more.