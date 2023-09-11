Mickey Hart 80th, Ethiopian New Year, Latin Piano, Cachao & Hispanic Heritage Month

Monday September 11

This time in the Global Village, we mark the 80th birthday of Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart with music from his Planet Drum projects (including the first album that also won the first world music Grammy). We also remember English folk rock legend John Martyn who was also born on this date. Plus a classic from Jamaican keyboard player Jackie Mittoo, and new music from Afrobeat group Bantu, Moroccan oud player Driss El Maloumi, and reggae group Inna de Yard.

Tuesday September 12

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Ethiopian New Year with a program devoted to music from that country. We’ll hear the ‘Father of Ethio Jazz’ Mulatu Astatke, several artists and bands based in the U.S. with Ethiopian members or inspired by Ethiopian music (including Aster Aweke, Debo Band, Budos Band, and Either/Orchestra), and some popular artists from the ‘Golden Age of Ethiopian Music,’ including Mahmoud Ahmed, who was also among the first Ethiopian artists to be featured on international releases.

Wednesday September 13

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the September Piano Month Feature, Global Village highlights Latin piano styles and players. We’ll hear selections from Latin jazz great Eddie Palmieri (featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, airing later this month), flamenco jazz from Spain’s Chano Dominquez, the legendary Chick Corea and Dominican pianist Michel Camilo (with flamenco guitarist Tomatito), rising Cuban star Alfredo Rodriguez, and Brazilian players Antonio Adolfo and Eliane Elias.

Thursday September 14

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we celebrate the birthday of Cachao, the great Cuban-born bassist who made America his home in the ‘60s and helped create mambo music and the descarga (or Latin jazz jam session). His career enjoyed a revival starting in the ‘90s and he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, named a National Heritage Fellow, and won several Grammys. We’ll hear music he did in the ‘50s in Havana with Chico O’Farrill, later albums he did under his own name, guest appearances with Albita, Gloria Estefan and Hubert Laws, and covers of his compositions by his nephew (and Buena Vista Social Club member) Cachaito, Chucho Valdes and Cal Tjader.

Friday September 15

SPECIAL: Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month (which continues through October 15th) and Global Village celebrates with a program devoted to the wide range of Latin sounds and artists that have helped shape American music. Latin jazz, soul and rock are all featured, including some of the legends of the music - among them Machito, Mongo Santamaria, Los Lobos, and Santana – plus rare sides from Joe King Carrasco, Flash & the Dynamics, and more.

