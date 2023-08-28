GV@Savannah, Oumou Sangare, Global Reggae, Trinidad & New Releases

Monday August 28

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This time, in conjunction with our August Mali feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for one of the top musicians today from that country – Bassekou Kouyate. A pioneering artist who took the traditional instrument, the ngoni, to new sounds and new heights, Kouyate’s recordings and tours have introduced him to audiences around the world and to famous musicians and groups who sought him out for collaborations. He performs here with his dynamic family band, Ngoni Ba.

Tuesday August 29

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the August Mali feature, Global Village features music from one of the country’s great singers and activists – Oumou Sangare. We’ll hear music from her own albums from across her career, along with guest appearances she made with Herbie Hancock, Bela Fleck, Ali Farka Toure, Cheikh Lo, Samba Toure and more.

Wednesday August 30

This time in the Global Village, it’s reggae from everywhere but Jamaica. We’ll hear artists and bands from New Zealand, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, Algeria, Ecuador and more. Among the artists featured in the show – Joan Osborne, Eljuri, Majek Fashek, Dub Colossus, and the Minyo Crusaders.

Thursday August 31

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Independence Day of Trinidad and Tobago with music from the dual-island nation, including steel drum music from the Amoco Renegades, Pandigenous and Desperados Steel Orchestra, early calypsonians the Tiger, Lord Executor and Wilmoth Houdini, and outspoken contemporary soca artists David Rudder and Calypso Rose.

Friday September 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood teamed up with Israeli singer and producer Dudu Tassa

‘Twilight Nordic Folk’ from Finland’s Sahkopaimen

Veteran Quebecois group Genticorum

Spanish harmonica player Marcos Coll

Debut albums from two singer-songwriters: Italy’s Amada and Brazil’s Pedro Rosa

And contemporary Latin jazz from three new releases – from Rubim de Toledo, Aguanko, and Bobby Rozario.