Mali + Father & Son Zydeco, the Chieftains, Eliza Carthy, Vesuvius & Salif Keita

Monday August 21

Global Village highlights some father and son zydeco this time, with music from Clifton and C.J. Chenier, and Rockin’ and Dwayne Dopsie. We continue our August Mali feature with music from Bamba Wassoulou Groove. And there are some classic sounds from Senegal’s Orchestra Baobab and Trinidad’s David Rudder.

Tuesday August 22

This time in the Global Village we spotlight music from the pioneering Irish group, the Chieftains. We’ll hear both their classic traditional work and some of the band’s adventurous later projects that brought in a variety of special guests and musical influences. We’ll also hear music from the Transorient Orchestra, Jaffa Road, Paco de Lucia with Chick Corea, and an old favorite from UB40.

Wednesday August 23

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the great voices (and fiddlers) of contemporary English folk, Eliza Carthy. We’ll hear her with the Kings of Calicutt, as a leader, and on a project she did with her father, folk legend Martin Carthy. Plus more music from Mali for the August feature – this time from singer, songwriter and guitarist Fatoumata Diawara, and kora player Ballake Sissoko – and we remember Sinead O’Conner with music she did with the Chieftains.

Thursday August 24

SPECIAL: It’s an eruption of music for Vesuvius Day this time in the Global Village – marking the date in the year 79 CE when Mount Vesuvius exploded and destroyed Pompeii. There’s (imagined) music from ancient Rome, neo-folk bands from Italy, and some thematic songs from other places to mark the occasion. Among the artists featured are Riccardo Tesi, Stefan Grossman with John Renbourn, Susana Baca, the B-52s, and the ‘Virunga Volcano’ Samba Mapangala.

Friday August 25

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the August Mali feature, Global Village marks the birthday of one of the most influential artists to come from that country – singer Salif Keita. We’ll hear music from his early days with the Rail Band and Les Ambassadeurs, from a number of his own releases, and in special guest appearances he made with Angelique Kidjo, Manu Dibango, Africando, and Ballake Sissoko.