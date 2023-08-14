Mali + Maddy Prior, Nordic Accordion, Djelimady Tounkara, Joao Donato & Hawaiian Statehood

Monday August 14

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of English folk singer Maddy Prior with music she did with Steeleye Span and the Carnival Band, as a solo artist, as a guest with Richard & Linda Thompson, and as part of the Silly Sisters with June Tabor.

Tuesday August 15

Global Village highlights Nordic Accordion this time, including music from Maria Kalaniemi, Markku Lepisto, and Teija Niku. We’ll also hear some Balkan sounds from Esma’s Next Generation Band and Oratniza, and the global fusion of Baka Beyond.

Wednesday August 16

In conjunction with the August Mali feature, Global Village features music from one of the most esteemed and accomplished guitarists in Africa – Djelimady Tounkara. We’ll hear him as a leader, as part of the popular and influential Super Rail Band, and as a guest with guitarist Djessou Mory Kante and banjo star Bela Fleck. We’ll also hear a classic from James Brown, and new releases from Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, Finnish folk band Frigg, and Buena Vista guitarist Eliades Ochoa.

Thursday August 17

Music this time in the Global Village from bossa pioneer Joao Donato, singer Grazyna Auguscik, piper Cristina Pato (here with the Silkroad Ensemble), saxophonist Ike Quebec, and oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil – all born on this date. We also continue the August Mali feature with guitarist Boubacar Traore, and kora master Toumani Diabate with his Symmetric Orchestra. Bassekou Kouyate and members of his Ngoni Ba band are part of the Orchestra lineup. We’ll hear Bassekou and his band on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival airing later this month in conjunction with our feature.

Friday August 18

SPECIAL: The recent news from Hawaii has been devastating. Global Village pays tribute to the state and its people with a special for Statehood Day. This annual holiday in Hawaii falls on the third Friday in August and marks its admission as a state in 1959. We’ll hear a wide range of music from the islands, from early Hawaiian guitar masters like Sol Hoopii, to the legendary Gabby Pahinui with Ry Cooder, contemporary Slack Key guitar players Ledward Kaapana and Leonard Kwan, and some interesting fusions of Hawaiian music with Indian, classical, flamenco and Taiwanese music from Debashish Bhattacharya, Daniel Ho, Keola Beamer, and more.