Joao Donato, Tunisia, Bopol, Global Guitars & Peru

Monday July 24

Global Village remembers Brazilian pianist, composer and bossa nova pioneer Joao Donato, who passed away last week. We mark the birthday of Lynval Golding of the popular Two-Tone band, the Specials. And we’ll hear one of the later releases from July featured artist, Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete.

Tuesday July 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Tunisian Republic Day, a national holiday in Tunisia, with a wide array of artists and styles of music from that country, from Louisa the Tunisian, a popular artist during and after World War II across North Africa and in France, to cross-cultural and contemporary artists including Anouar Brahem, Amine & Hamza, Bargou 08, DuOud, and Eurovision Song Contest Winner Amina.

Wednesday July 26

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Congolese guitarist, songwriter and producer Bopol Mansiamina. A key figure in the soukous scene, Bopol worked with a number of legends (including Tabu Ley Rochereau), was part of the powerhouse 4 Stars lineup, and after moving to the U.S. also worked with Ricardo Lemvo. That and more as we pay tribute to Bopol with music from across his career in this special edition of the show.

Thursday July 27

SPECIAL: It’s global guitars this time in the Global Village, with music from Hungary’s Gabor Juhasz, world jazz fusion player Al DiMeola, John McLaughlin with a new album (the first studio release in 45 years) from Shakti, Paraguayan classical guitarist Berta Rojas, Flamenco Passion’s new tribute to flamenco guitar great Paco De Lucia, and July featured artist Bola Sete.

Friday July 28

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Peruvian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country – including traditional music from Sukay, Incan princess Yma Sumac, original and contemporary chicha music, vocalists Chabuca Granda, Susana Baca and Eva Ayllon, and Afro-Peruvian jazz from Geoffrey Keezer.