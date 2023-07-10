Bela/Bahamas, Naadam, Sao Tome, Brazil & Bastille Day

Monday July 10

It’s Bela and the Bahamas this time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of banjoist Bela Fleck with some of his world music projects, and Independence Day in the Bahamas, which we celebrate with music from Joseph Spence, the Baha Men, Exuma and more.

Tuesday July 11

SPECIAL: Never mind Wimbledon or baseball, one of the world’s great sporting (and more) events, Mongolia’s renowned Naadam Festival, begins today. Global Village celebrates the centuries-old Mongolian event, a major national holiday and competition held over several days each year in July, with a program that explores traditional singing and instruments of Mongolia along with contemporary bands that fuse those traditions with a wide array of influences, from symphony orchestras to classic rock. Among the artists featured are Anda Union, Egschiglen, Hangaai, and music from a groundbreaking compilation of throat singing, An Anthology of Mongolian Khoomii.

Wednesday July 12

This time in the Global Village, we mark the Independence Day of Sao Tome and Principe. We’ll also hear an Independence Day song from Trinidad, along with music from African saxophone giant Manu Dibango, Brazilian singer Mirla Riomar, Afro-Colombian group Rebolu, and Angolan legend Bonga.

Thursday July 13

In conjunction with the July feature, Global Village heads to Brazil. Along with music from featured artist, guitarist Bola Sete, we’ll hear bossa legend Joao Gilberto, guitarist and singer Rosa Passos, hit maker Sergio Mendes, samba-reggae star Margareth Menezes, acclaimed Brazilian jazz group Trio da Paz, and more.

Friday July 14

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Bastille Day with a show devoted to music from France. Along with traditional music and musette, the show highlights French world music groups, and artists from different corners of the world, often former French colonies, who now call France home. Among the performers featured – Lo’Jo, Paris Combo, Kanda Bongo Man, Manu Dibango, Bibi Tanga, and Maurice el Medioni.