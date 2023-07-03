Indo-Jazz Fusion, 4th of July, Independence Days, Franco/Malawi & New Releases

Monday July 3

SPECIAL: Global Village highlights Indian Jazz Fusion in this visit, including the pioneering work of Joe Harriott & John Mayer, guitarist John McLaughlin, folk jazz fusion trio Yorkston/Thorne/Khan, Jeff Coffin (of the Dave Matthews Band) and his Dream Shanti project, Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya, and Indo-Rock pioneer (and nephew of Ravi Shankar) Ananda Shankar.

Tuesday July 4

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the 4th of July with a rich array of music from artists from around the world who now call America home, from American artists inspired by world sounds, and some of the many great regional and ethnic musics of this country. Among the artists featured are three NEA Heritage fellows - new-klezmer pioneer Andy Statman, U.S. based Iraqi oud player Rahim Alhaj, and Hawaiian slack key guitarist Ledward Kaapana.

Wednesday July 5

SPECIAL: It’s an Independence Days Special this time in the Global Village as we mark July 5th holidays celebrated in three countries – Cape Verde, Venezuela, and Algeria. We’ll hear music from all three nations – rising stars of Cape Verde, traditional and guitar music of Venezuela, and the modern rai and nuba nova of Algeria. Artists featured include Elida Almeida, Cesaria Evora, John Williams, Un Solo Pueblo, Maurice el Medioni, Democratoz, and Benani, Haddab & Speed Caravan.

**Thursday July 6

SPECIAL: It’s a double celebration this time in the Global Village. We’ll mark the birthday of one of the giants of Congolese Rumba music, Franco. And it’s also Independence Day in Malawi and we’ll feature music from several artists and bands from that country, including the Madalitso Band (from their 2022 release), the UK-Malawi lineup of The Very Best, reggae artist Lucius Banda, and the impressive new debut from songwriter and singer Keturah.

**Friday July 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

The first studio album in 45 years from Shakti with John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain

Previously unreleased music from legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen

Irish fiddle great Martin Hayes

Finnish folk favorites Frigg

A salute to Paco de Lucia from Flamenco Passion

New Buryat music from Shono

Jamaican roots reggae collective Inna de Yard

A new suite of music from Kayhan Kalhor and Toumani Diabate

And Buena Vista guitarist Eliades Ochoa.