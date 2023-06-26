Global Village at Savannah & Ground Up, Bill Summers, Haitian Roots, Irish Singers & Congolese Sounds

Monday June 26

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This month, in conjunction with our June North Africa feature, we have a two-fer. We’ll head to the Savannah Music Festival for a performance from the female-led Tuareg group Les Filles de Illighadad, and to the Ground Up Music Festival in Miami Beach for the New York-based Moroccan band Innov Gnawa.

Tuesday June 27

Global Village marks the birthday this time of percussionist and much-in-demand session player Bill Summers. From his eclectic resume, we’ll focus on the world music side of his work, including selections from a group he co-led, Los Hombres Calientes, and guest appearances he did with Cachao and Salif Keita. We continue our North Africa feature with Tinariwen and Hijaz. And there’s new music from New Caladonia reggae artist Marcus Gad, and the sublime pairing of pipa player Gao Hong and kora player Kadialy Kouyate.

Wednesday June 28

This time in the Global Village we’ll highlight several mizik rasin or roots music bands of Haiti, plus Cypriot neo-folk group Trio Tekke, a Discos Fuentes classic from Colombia, the Sega sound of the Indian Ocean, contemporary Senegalese music of Ibrahima Cissokho, and blasts from the past from Latin rock pioneers Malo, boogaloo star Bobby Valentin, and new-flamenco group Pata Negra.

Thursday June 29

A mix of things this time in the Global Village, including some great Irish singers - Niamh Parsons, Dolores Keane, and Karan Casey – and more Irish sounds from the legendary Chieftains, here with Galician piper Carlos Nunez. We’ll also hear world jazz saxophonist Paul Winter, contemporary Ghanaian highlife star Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, and music from Morocco for the June North Africa feature.

Friday June 30

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we mark the Independence Day of the Democratic Republic of Congo. We’ll hear music from some of the many great artists and bands that have come from that country, including soukous giants Franco and Tabu Ley Rochereau, the all-star lineups of the Four Stars and Kekele, one of the great female stars of Congolese music M’Bilia Bel, the father of Congolese Rumba Wendo Kolosoy, and two contemporary bands that harken back to the classic Congolese rumba sound, Black Bazar and Mbongwana Star.